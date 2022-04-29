Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Packers take Georgia LB Quay Walker with 22nd overall pick

By STEVE MEGARGEE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/29 10:44
Packers take Georgia LB Quay Walker with 22nd overall pick

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers held off on addressing their issues at receiver and instead continued their recent tradition of focusing on defense in the first round by taking Georgia linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall pick of the NFL draft Thursday night.

Walker started all 15 games for Georgia last season and collected 67 tackles while helping the Bulldogs win the national championship. He was the third first-round selection from that formidable Georgia defense after end Travon Walker went first overall to Jacksonville and tackle Jordan Davis went 13th to Philadelphia.

The Packers acquired the 22nd and 53rd picks in the trade that sent All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Packers also had the 28th pick later Thursday.

Green Bay picked Utah State quarterback Jordan Love 26th overall in 2020. Before that, the Packers hadn’t chosen an offensive player in the first round since taking Mississippi State tackle Derek Sherrod 32nd overall in 2011.

This seemed to be a year in which that trend might change because the loss of Adams left the Packers short of proven receivers.

Green Bay lost two other wideouts to free agency when Marquez Valdes-Scantling joined the Kansas City Chiefs and Equanimeous St. Brown signed with the Chicago Bears, though the Packers did add veteran receiver Sammy Watkins.

The Packers’ top returning receiver is Allen Lazard, who had 40 catches for 513 yards and eight touchdowns last season. No other wideout currently on Green Bay’s roster, including Watkins, had as many as 400 yards receiving last season.

A run on wide receivers earlier in the first round might have caused the Packers to look elsewhere. The top six receivers went in a span of 10 picks, including the likes of Southern California’s Drake London, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, and Alabama’s Jameson Williams.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-04-29 12:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan terminates real-name registration system
Taiwan terminates real-name registration system
American Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
American Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Beachgoer basks in balmy weather in Taiwan's Sizihwan
Photo of the Day: Beachgoer basks in balmy weather in Taiwan's Sizihwan
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect