Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ravens draft Hamilton with 14th pick to bolster secondary

By NOAH TRISTER , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/29 10:13
Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton poses for photos before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ja...
Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton poses for photos before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ja...
FILE - Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. Kyle Ham...

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton poses for photos before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ja...

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton poses for photos before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ja...

FILE - Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. Kyle Ham...

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the 14th pick in the draft Thursday night.

After an injury-plagued season in which the Ravens went 8-9, Baltimore took advantage of a rare chance to pick in the first half of the first round. This was the Ravens' highest selection since they took tackle Ronnie Stanley at No. 6 in 2016. It was only the fifth time in the past 22 years that Baltimore picked in the top 16.

The Ravens went with a defensive back in the latest attempt this offseason to shore up their secondary. Baltimore also added safety Marcus Williams via free agency after its defense finished last in the NFL against the pass.

It wasn't a surprise that Baltimore went with a defensive player. The Ravens have made significant moves on that side of the ball, including a change at defensive coordinator from Don Martindale to Mike MacDonald.

Injuries could be blamed for many of Baltimore's problems in the secondary last year. Cornerback Marcus Peters went down with a knee injury before last season started, and Marlon Humphrey eventually got hurt too.

Hamilton was considered a possible top-five pick by some, but a pedestrian 4.59-second 40 time at the combine may have hurt him. He comes with an injury history of his own after he was limited to seven games in 2021 because of a right knee injury that did not require surgery.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-04-29 11:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan terminates real-name registration system
Taiwan terminates real-name registration system
American Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
American Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Beachgoer basks in balmy weather in Taiwan's Sizihwan
Photo of the Day: Beachgoer basks in balmy weather in Taiwan's Sizihwan
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect