Taiwan’s NCKU ranks 33rd on Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) and National Taiwan University (NTU) became the top-performing Taiwanese universities on the 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, which were announced on Thursday (April 28).

The Impact Rankings, which is the only global university ranking that assesses performance with a focus on the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), saw a record-high number of 1,524 participating institutions from 110 countries around the world this year. The final list consisted of 1,406 schools, 45 of which were Taiwanese.

NCKU attained an overall ranking of 33rd on the global list while excelling particularly in SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy) and SDG 9 (industry, innovation, and infrastructure), for which it ranked eighth and fifth globally. Meanwhile, NTU trailed behind NCKU and ranked 37th overall, sharing fifth place with NCKU in its SDG 9 performance.



(Times Higher Education screenshot)

NCKU President Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞) said that to meet SDG 9, the school has defined ensuring the practicality of innovative technology and products as its own social responsibility. The school also upholds the principle that if a new cultural discourse or a different model is introduced through an invention, it must be implemented locally for the new ideas to take root.

Additionally, NCKU has put a focus on not only creating a green campus with its multiple certified green buildings but also on adhering to the Principles for Responsible Investment to meet SDG 7. It also works with both the government and industry, creating a dynamic environment for the city of Tainan to develop toward a low-carbon lifestyle.

Su said that as the subject of sustainability is extremely broad and diverse, NCKU reviews itself by assessing whether its contributions to the world are actually addressing the challenges of human survival and social development. “NCKU is very lucky to be a leader in highlighting and resolving problems and challenges of the future and to be able to develop long-term, sustainable, and mutually beneficial partnerships in its global sustainable development endeavors.”

She added that the school’s achievements in the THE Impact Rankings also show that it is a competitive, comprehensive, and influential higher education institution.

This is the third consecutive year in which NCKU has been ranked highest among Taiwan’s universities in the THE Impact Rankings. In 2019, when the THE first established the Impact Rankings, the school was ranked 80.

Aside from NCKU and NTU, other Taiwanese universities placed in the top 300 of 2022’s overall ranking include National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Taipei Medical University, Tunghai University, National Pingtung University of Science and Technology, National Tsing Hua University, National Yunlin University of Science and Technology, and Tzu Chi University.



(NCKU photo)