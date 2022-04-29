Alexa
Taiwan's Ministry of Education clarifies pay rates for remote teaching

Some schools not paying teachers the normal rate, per unions

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/29 10:18
Minister for Education Pan Wen-chung.

Minister for Education Pan Wen-chung. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Education (MOE) clarified on Friday (April 29) that remote teaching is equivalent to “regular attendance” (“正常出勤”) and teachers who are working from home due to the current COVID-19 outbreak should be paid accordingly.

The statement comes after teachers’ unions alleged on Thursday (April 28) that there had been disputes over pay after some regular teachers were forced to work from home while, in their absence, substitute teachers had also been hired to come to the school to assist in managing the classroom, per CNA.

The (MOE) said in a press release that teachers working from home should be paid according to the rate stipulated on their regular salary since remote teaching counts as regular attendance. Substitute teachers should verify hourly fees with the school in accordance with the "Key Points for the Implementation of Remote Teaching for Inter-school Elective or Pre-requisite Courses in Senior High Schools," the MOE said.

Teachers’ unions had also reported that some schools had requested teachers not enter the campus for a rapid-antigen test, instead insisting they take a sick day or personal leave. The MOE said that if the teacher has not tested positive for COVID-19, nor is considered a ‘close contact’, there is no reason for them to take leave, and they can teach remotely and be paid as usual.
remote education
teachers
Ministry of Education
schools
salary

Updated : 2022-04-29 10:57 GMT+08:00

