5 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (April 28), marking the 21st day of intrusions this month.

Three People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet, and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month 73 Chinese military aircraft have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone, including 52 fighter jets, three bombers, 13 spotter planes, and five helicopters.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Chinese SU-30 fighter plane. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 EW plane. (MND photo)

Flight paths of Chinese planes on April 28. (MND photo)