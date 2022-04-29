Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Oklahoma governor reverses ex-cop's parole in murder case

By Associated Press
2022/04/29 09:21
Oklahoma governor reverses ex-cop's parole in murder case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday reversed his week-old decision to grant parole to a former Tulsa police officer convicted of murder.

Jimmie Dean Stohler, 69, was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and murder solicitation convictions. He was found guilty of killing Michele Rae Powers, 30, in 1982 with a poison-tipped crossbow arrow.

Stohler had been eligible for release as soon as Friday after Stitt’s April 22 decision, the Tulsa World reported. The decision resulted in severe criticism from Powers' family and prosecutors, who learned of the parole only when the newspaper's reporter contacted them.

“He turned a murderer out — someone who committed murder with a crossbow. He stalked her for four months,” said Rochelle Ruth, Powers’ twin sister. “I’m just sick, absolutely sick. I voted for him. How could a governor do that?”

In a letter dated Thursday, Stitt's general counsel Trevor Pemberton said the governor reconsidered his parole decision after receiving material from the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office “that was not previously available to this office.”

Also charged with murder in the case was Robert Doss, another former police officer and one of Stohler's best friends who was Power's ex-boyfriend. Doss lost a custody dispute with Powers over their 4-year-old son, and Powers told her sister that she feared for her life.

“When she got visitation with her son, and she walked out of the courtroom, she said to me: ‘Bob’s going to kill me over this,’” Ruth told the World.

Doss was acquitted, however.

Updated : 2022-04-29 10:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan terminates real-name registration system
Taiwan terminates real-name registration system
Photo of the Day: Beachgoer basks in balmy weather in Taiwan's Sizihwan
Photo of the Day: Beachgoer basks in balmy weather in Taiwan's Sizihwan
American Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
American Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect