Keep Cost-effective Performance, itel Launched the Fast Charging Milestone Smartphone

In the fourth quarter of 2021, itel, the global leading smart life brand committed to providing budget-friendly, good quality consumer electronic products, ranked first among smartphone and feature phone brands under $100 globally according to IDC Worldwide Mobile Phone Tracker. After more than 10 years of development, itel has expanded its business in more than 50 emerging markets around the world.





In order to further expand the Southeast Asia market, itel announced the launch of its first fast-charging 4G LTE smartphone, Vision 3 series in Indonesia on March 28.



It is worth mentioning that the Vision 3 series is regarded as a milestone for itel. This series supports 18W fast charging function. The charging time is 2 times faster than the previous generation, and users can make 3.5 hours of calls after 10 minutes of charging! Equipped with 5000mAh mega battery and intelligent AI Power Master management system, Vision 3 can ensure 158 hours of music playback and 18 hours of video playback.



The fast-charging performance is a major pain point that itel found after cultivating the local market. In Indonesia, a large number of consumers have a strong demand for long standby time, watching videos and listening to music. In addition, itel's cost-effective performance gives it a great chance to win in the market competition. It has such confidence announcing that Vision 3 series is the only fast-charging smartphone at the same price.



Furthermore, itel technology is guaranteed. Vision 3 is with a powerful 64GB ROM+4GB RAM*, octa-core A55 and 1.6GHz processor, bringing an unprecedented smooth operating experience. At the same time, Vision 3 comes with a large 6.6-inch HD+ with high resolution 1612*720 HD+ Waterdrop display which provides a ultra-large and immersive viewing experience. Vision 3 Plus is built around a 6.8-inch HD+ resolution, a high screen-to-body ratio of 90% and a high refresh rate of 90Hz to ensure an excellent all-round enhanced display.



Itel has been a trusted smart life brand for more than a decade since its establishment. With the brand concept of "Enjoy Better Life", itel's mission is to provide affordable consumer electronics and lifestyle products to everyone. itel brings technology life into every household.



