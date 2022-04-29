Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Suns star Devin Booker returns for Game 6 against Pelicans

By Associated Press
2022/04/29 06:38
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker watches from the bench during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New...

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker watches from the bench during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New...

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — All-Star guard Devin Booker returned to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night for Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing three games because of a strained right hamstring.

“He’ll be playing tonight,” Suns coach Monty Williams said.

After scoring 31 points in first half of Game 2, Booker was injured early in the second when he landed awkwardly trying to block a fast-break attempt.

“Nothing jaw-dropping,” Williams said about Booker's return with the Suns up 3-2 in the series. "It always was getting more conditioning, doing more on the floor.”

Williams said Booker, who averaged 26.8 points and 34.4 minutes in the regular season, would not play his regular amount of minutes.

“He won’t play his normal 36, 38, 40 workload, but it still gives you a bit more balance,” Williams said. “It also gives you roster balance. It helps to kind of settle the order of the team a little bit.”

Booker participated in just light shooting during a practice session Wednesday.

New Orleans coach Willie Green said before the game that the Pelicans had two defensive game plans — one with Booker in the lineup and one without him.

“We’re preparing for both,” Green said. “If he plays, we’ll be ready. If he doesn’t, we need to be ready to go out and execute our game plan.”

Updated : 2022-04-29 08:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan terminates real-name registration system
Taiwan terminates real-name registration system
Photo of the Day: Beachgoer basks in balmy weather in Taiwan's Sizihwan
Photo of the Day: Beachgoer basks in balmy weather in Taiwan's Sizihwan
American Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
American Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect