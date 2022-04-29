Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Canada issues fines for pandemic party on flight to Mexico

By Associated Press
2022/04/29 03:55
Canada issues fines for pandemic party on flight to Mexico

MONTREAL (AP) — A group of 37 passengers who were shown on video drinking and partying amid the pandemic on a chartered Sunwing flight from Montreal to Mexico in late December have been fined a total of CDN$59,500 (US$46,480), Transport Canada said Thursday.

The agency said 42 tickets were issued, including 18 for non-compliance with vaccination requirements and 24 for violations of masking rules.

Videos of the flight, shared on social media, showed unmasked passengers singing and dancing in the aisles and on seats, some clutching liquor, snapping selfies and vaping.

An investigation into the flight continues and further sanctions could be issued, said Transport Canada.

Sunwing Airlines cancelled the group’s return flight after the videos began circulating. Air Canada and Air Transat also refused to book the flight’s 154 passengers on return trips to Canada.

Updated : 2022-04-29 07:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan terminates real-name registration system
Taiwan terminates real-name registration system
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Photo of the Day: Beachgoer basks in balmy weather in Taiwan's Sizihwan
Photo of the Day: Beachgoer basks in balmy weather in Taiwan's Sizihwan
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy