MATCHDAY: Sevilla aims to regain 2nd place in Spanish league

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/29 05:04
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

SPAIN

Sevilla can move into second place in the Spanish league when it hosts relegation-threatened Cádiz. It enters the weekend tied on points with Barcelona but is behind the Catalan club on the head-to-head tiebreaker. Barcelona will host Mallorca on Sunday. Second place is important because it guarantees a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid is 15 points ahead and needs a draw from its last five matches to clinch its second league title in three seasons. Cádiz is only one point outside the relegation zone.

GERMANY

Union Berlin is sixth in the Bundesliga and firmly in the fight for the European places. Urs Fischer's players will be looking to extend their four-game winning run in league games as they host already relegated Greuther Fürth. A win would keep Union's spirits high ahead of a crunch game next week against Freiburg, its main rival in the table. Fürth was never likely to survive in the top flight after starting its campaign with a record-low one point from 14 games. However, Fürth did beat Union 1-0 when the teams last met in December.

FRANCE

There’s not much at stake for Paris Saint-Germain in its last four league games after the Qatari-backed team wrapped up a record-equaling 10th title last weekend. But for Strasbourg, PSG’s visit to the Alsace region is crucial. Strasbourg is currently sixth in the league standings and pushing hard to qualify for next season’s Europa League. PSG will be without several injured players including Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-29 07:20 GMT+08:00

