Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, May 3

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for March, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Airbnb Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, May 4

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and projections due at 2:00 p.m.

CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

THURSDAY, May 5

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

DoorDash Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, May 6

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases employment data for April, 8:30 a.m.