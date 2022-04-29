Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dustin Brown to retire after 18 seasons with Kings

By Associated Press
2022/04/29 04:31
Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against th...
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) celebrates with right wing Dustin Brown (23) after the Kings defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 in a...
Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel, left, is defended by Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday,...
Los Angeles Kings head athletic trainer Chris Kingsley, left, escort right wing Dustin Brown (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game again...

Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against th...

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) celebrates with right wing Dustin Brown (23) after the Kings defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 in a...

Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel, left, is defended by Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday,...

Los Angeles Kings head athletic trainer Chris Kingsley, left, escort right wing Dustin Brown (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game again...

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown will retire after this season, his 18th with the club.

The 37-year-old made the announcement Thursday ahead of the Kings' regular-season finale. Los Angeles will face Edmonton in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Brown has played in a franchise record 1,295 regular-season games during his 18 seasons as a physical two-way forward for the Kings. The upstate New York native was a first-round draft pick in 2003. He spent eight seasons as Los Angeles' captain, raising the Stanley Cup first after both of the team's championships in 2012 and 2014.

Brown has 325 goals and 387 assists in his career. He has nine goals and 19 assists in 63 games this season for Los Angeles.

Brown is one of the four remaining members of the Kings' championship teams, along with goalie Jonathan Quick, defenseman Drew Doughty and captain Anze Kopitar.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-29 06:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan terminates real-name registration system
Taiwan terminates real-name registration system
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Photo of the Day: Beachgoer basks in balmy weather in Taiwan's Sizihwan
Photo of the Day: Beachgoer basks in balmy weather in Taiwan's Sizihwan
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy