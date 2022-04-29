Thursday's Major League Linescores

|Seattle
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|10x
|—
|2
|7
|1
Flexen, Castillo (7), Misiewicz (8) and Torrens; Springs, Adam (3), Beeks (5), Feyereisen (7), Poche (9), R.Thompson (9) and Pinto. W_Feyereisen 1-0. L_Flexen 1-3. Sv_R.Thompson (2).
___
|San Diego
|100
|004
|110
|—
|7
|11
|3
|Cincinnati
|000
|020
|210
|—
|5
|8
|1
Martinez, Crismatt (6), Hill (7), L.García (7), Ta.Rogers (9) and Alfaro; Mahle, Santillan (6), Strickland (7), Moreta (8), Warren (8), B.Farmer (9) and Kolozsvary. W_Martinez 1-2. L_Mahle 1-3. Sv_Ta.Rogers (7).
___
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|002
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|6
|0
Peralta, Boxberger (7), Suter (7), Milner (8), Williams (9) and Jackson, Narváez; Quintana, Yajure (6), Hembree (7), Bednar (8), Stratton (9) and Pérez. W_Milner 2-0. L_Stratton 0-1. Sv_Williams (1). HRs_Milwaukee, McCutchen (1).
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|2
|Philadelphia
|011
|100
|40x
|—
|7
|4
|1
Gomber, Kinley (7), Lawrence (7) and Nuñez, E.Díaz; Wheeler, Hand (7), Norwood (7), Bellatti (8), Jones (9) and Realmuto. W_Wheeler 1-3. L_Gomber 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Bohm (2).
___
|Miami
|001
|000
|200
|—
|3
|5
|1
|Washington
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|4
|2
Tr.Rogers, Bass (7), Bleier (8), C.Sulser (8) and Henry, Stallings; Corbin, Arano (7), Voth (8), J.Rogers (9) and Adams. W_Tr.Rogers 1-3. L_Corbin 0-4. Sv_C.Sulser (1).