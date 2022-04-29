Alexa
Thursday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/04/29 03:57
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle 100 000 000 1 6 0
Tampa Bay 010 000 10x 2 7 1

Flexen, Castillo (7), Misiewicz (8) and Torrens; Springs, Adam (3), Beeks (5), Feyereisen (7), Poche (9), R.Thompson (9) and Pinto. W_Feyereisen 1-0. L_Flexen 1-3. Sv_R.Thompson (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego 100 004 110 7 11 3
Cincinnati 000 020 210 5 8 1

Martinez, Crismatt (6), Hill (7), L.García (7), Ta.Rogers (9) and Alfaro; Mahle, Santillan (6), Strickland (7), Moreta (8), Warren (8), B.Farmer (9) and Kolozsvary. W_Martinez 1-2. L_Mahle 1-3. Sv_Ta.Rogers (7).

___

Milwaukee 100 000 002 3 9 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 200 2 6 0

Peralta, Boxberger (7), Suter (7), Milner (8), Williams (9) and Jackson, Narváez; Quintana, Yajure (6), Hembree (7), Bednar (8), Stratton (9) and Pérez. W_Milner 2-0. L_Stratton 0-1. Sv_Williams (1). HRs_Milwaukee, McCutchen (1).

___

Colorado 000 000 100 1 5 2
Philadelphia 011 100 40x 7 4 1

Gomber, Kinley (7), Lawrence (7) and Nuñez, E.Díaz; Wheeler, Hand (7), Norwood (7), Bellatti (8), Jones (9) and Realmuto. W_Wheeler 1-3. L_Gomber 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Bohm (2).

___

Miami 001 000 200 3 5 1
Washington 100 000 010 2 4 2

Tr.Rogers, Bass (7), Bleier (8), C.Sulser (8) and Henry, Stallings; Corbin, Arano (7), Voth (8), J.Rogers (9) and Adams. W_Tr.Rogers 1-3. L_Corbin 0-4. Sv_C.Sulser (1).