Halep and Badosa to meet in 2nd round of Madrid Open

By Associated Press
2022/04/28 22:30
MADRID (AP) — Two-time Madrid Open champion Simona Halep and second-ranked Paula Badosa will meet in the tournament's second round after opening with victories on Thursday.

Halep beat Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-3 and Badosa defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-0.

It will be the first time Halep and Badosa meet. Halep won consecutive Madrid titles in 2016 and 2017 and was runner-up in 2014 and 2019. Badosa, a semifinalist in Madrid last year, made it to No. 2 in the world for the first time this week.

Halep won her opening match under a closed roof on a rainy morning in the Spanish capital.

Badosa advanced after saving all five break points she faced.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek withdrew from the clay-court tournament on Wednesday because of a sore arm.

Also, Coco Gauff defeated Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-0, 6-2 and Victoria Azarenka beat Viktorija Golubic 7-6 (5), 6-3.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Updated : 2022-04-29 00:18 GMT+08:00

