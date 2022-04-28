Alexa
National League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/28 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 14 6 .700 _
Miami 9 8 .529
Philadelphia 9 10 .474
Atlanta 8 11 .421
Washington 6 14 .300 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 12 7 .632 _
St. Louis 10 7 .588 1
Chicago 8 10 .444
Pittsburgh 8 10 .444
Cincinnati 3 15 .167
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 13 6 .684 _
Los Angeles 12 6 .667 ½
San Diego 12 7 .632 1
Colorado 10 8 .556
Arizona 8 11 .421 5

___

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 5

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 3

San Diego 8, Cincinnati 5

Miami 2, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Oakland 1, San Francisco 0

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.