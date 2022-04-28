NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Florida 80 57 17 6 120 334 236 y-Carolina 81 53 20 8 114 272 199 x-Toronto 81 53 21 7 113 310 251 x-Tampa Bay 80 50 22 8 108 279 224 x-N.Y. Rangers 81 51 24 6 108 251 205 x-Boston 80 50 25 5 105 248 215 x-Pittsburgh 81 45 25 11 101 267 226 x-Washington 80 44 24 12 100 272 237 N.Y. Islanders 80 36 34 10 82 222 230 Columbus 80 36 37 7 79 254 293 Buffalo 80 31 38 11 73 229 283 Detroit 81 31 40 10 72 225 309 Ottawa 80 32 41 7 71 223 260 New Jersey 80 27 44 9 63 242 296 Philadelphia 81 25 45 11 61 209 294 Montreal 81 21 49 11 53 211 317

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 80 56 18 6 118 307 225 y-Calgary 80 50 20 10 110 290 202 x-Minnesota 80 51 22 7 109 303 250 x-St. Louis 81 49 21 11 109 307 235 x-Edmonton 80 47 27 6 100 282 246 x-Los Angeles 81 44 27 10 98 237 233 x-Dallas 81 45 30 6 96 234 244 x-Nashville 80 44 29 7 95 257 243 Vegas 81 42 31 8 92 259 244 Vancouver 80 39 30 11 89 244 231 Winnipeg 80 37 32 11 85 245 253 San Jose 80 32 36 12 76 210 256 Anaheim 81 31 36 14 76 230 267 Chicago 81 28 42 11 67 217 288 Seattle 80 26 48 6 58 210 281 Arizona 81 24 50 7 55 202 309

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Philadelphia 0

Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Chicago 4, Vegas 3, SO

Arizona 4, Dallas 3, OT

Los Angeles 5, Seattle 3

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.