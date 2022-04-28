All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Florida
|80
|57
|17
|6
|120
|334
|236
|x-Toronto
|81
|53
|21
|7
|113
|310
|251
|x-Tampa Bay
|80
|50
|22
|8
|108
|279
|224
|x-Boston
|80
|50
|25
|5
|105
|248
|215
|Buffalo
|80
|31
|38
|11
|73
|229
|283
|Detroit
|81
|31
|40
|10
|72
|225
|309
|Ottawa
|80
|32
|41
|7
|71
|223
|260
|Montreal
|81
|21
|49
|11
|53
|211
|317
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Carolina
|81
|53
|20
|8
|114
|272
|199
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|81
|51
|24
|6
|108
|251
|205
|x-Pittsburgh
|81
|45
|25
|11
|101
|267
|226
|x-Washington
|80
|44
|24
|12
|100
|272
|237
|N.Y. Islanders
|80
|36
|34
|10
|82
|222
|230
|Columbus
|80
|36
|37
|7
|79
|254
|293
|New Jersey
|80
|27
|44
|9
|63
|242
|296
|Philadelphia
|81
|25
|45
|11
|61
|209
|294
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|80
|56
|18
|6
|118
|307
|225
|x-Minnesota
|80
|51
|22
|7
|109
|303
|250
|x-St. Louis
|81
|49
|21
|11
|109
|307
|235
|x-Dallas
|81
|45
|30
|6
|96
|234
|244
|x-Nashville
|80
|44
|29
|7
|95
|257
|243
|Winnipeg
|80
|37
|32
|11
|85
|245
|253
|Chicago
|81
|28
|42
|11
|67
|217
|288
|Arizona
|81
|24
|50
|7
|55
|202
|309
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Calgary
|80
|50
|20
|10
|110
|290
|202
|x-Edmonton
|80
|47
|27
|6
|100
|282
|246
|x-Los Angeles
|81
|44
|27
|10
|98
|237
|233
|Vegas
|81
|42
|31
|8
|92
|259
|244
|Vancouver
|80
|39
|30
|11
|89
|244
|231
|San Jose
|80
|32
|36
|12
|76
|210
|256
|Anaheim
|81
|31
|36
|14
|76
|230
|267
|Seattle
|80
|26
|48
|6
|58
|210
|281
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Winnipeg 4, Philadelphia 0
Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Chicago 4, Vegas 3, SO
Arizona 4, Dallas 3, OT
Los Angeles 5, Seattle 3
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.