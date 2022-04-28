NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Florida
|80
|57
|17
|6
|120
|334
|236
|34-7-0
|23-10-6
|18-4-2
|y-Carolina
|81
|53
|20
|8
|114
|272
|199
|28-8-4
|25-12-4
|16-8-1
|x-Toronto
|81
|53
|21
|7
|113
|310
|251
|30-8-2
|23-13-5
|15-8-2
|x-Tampa Bay
|80
|50
|22
|8
|108
|279
|224
|27-8-6
|23-14-2
|15-8-3
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|81
|51
|24
|6
|108
|251
|205
|26-10-4
|25-14-2
|15-9-1
|x-Boston
|80
|50
|25
|5
|105
|248
|215
|25-13-2
|25-12-3
|17-6-1
|x-Pittsburgh
|81
|45
|25
|11
|101
|267
|226
|22-13-5
|23-12-6
|13-9-3
|x-Washington
|80
|44
|24
|12
|100
|272
|237
|19-16-6
|25-8-6
|16-7-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|80
|36
|34
|10
|82
|222
|230
|19-15-5
|17-19-5
|14-9-2
|Columbus
|80
|36
|37
|7
|79
|254
|293
|20-15-5
|16-22-2
|9-16-0
|Buffalo
|80
|31
|38
|11
|73
|229
|283
|16-18-6
|15-20-5
|8-13-4
|Detroit
|81
|31
|40
|10
|72
|225
|309
|18-16-7
|13-24-3
|8-15-3
|Ottawa
|80
|32
|41
|7
|71
|223
|260
|15-21-4
|17-20-3
|11-11-3
|New Jersey
|80
|27
|44
|9
|63
|242
|296
|16-19-5
|11-25-4
|9-13-3
|Philadelphia
|81
|25
|45
|11
|61
|209
|294
|14-20-6
|11-25-5
|8-14-4
|Montreal
|81
|21
|49
|11
|53
|211
|317
|10-26-4
|11-23-7
|8-14-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Colorado
|80
|56
|18
|6
|118
|307
|225
|32-5-3
|24-13-3
|15-6-3
|y-Calgary
|80
|50
|20
|10
|110
|290
|202
|25-9-7
|25-11-3
|16-8-2
|x-Minnesota
|80
|51
|22
|7
|109
|303
|250
|29-8-2
|22-14-5
|12-10-3
|x-St. Louis
|81
|49
|21
|11
|109
|307
|235
|26-9-5
|23-12-6
|17-6-3
|x-Edmonton
|80
|47
|27
|6
|100
|282
|246
|26-12-1
|21-15-5
|19-5-0
|x-Los Angeles
|81
|44
|27
|10
|98
|237
|233
|21-16-4
|23-11-6
|12-10-3
|x-Dallas
|81
|45
|30
|6
|96
|234
|244
|26-10-4
|19-20-2
|14-8-4
|x-Nashville
|80
|44
|29
|7
|95
|257
|243
|25-14-2
|19-15-5
|15-7-2
|Vegas
|81
|42
|31
|8
|92
|259
|244
|22-15-4
|20-16-4
|16-7-3
|Vancouver
|80
|39
|30
|11
|89
|244
|231
|19-14-7
|20-16-4
|12-6-6
|Winnipeg
|80
|37
|32
|11
|85
|245
|253
|21-15-3
|16-17-8
|14-6-6
|San Jose
|80
|32
|36
|12
|76
|210
|256
|18-18-5
|14-18-7
|9-11-4
|Anaheim
|81
|31
|36
|14
|76
|230
|267
|17-19-5
|14-17-9
|11-12-3
|Chicago
|81
|28
|42
|11
|67
|217
|288
|14-21-6
|14-21-5
|5-15-6
|Seattle
|80
|26
|48
|6
|58
|210
|281
|15-22-3
|11-26-3
|5-20-0
|Arizona
|81
|24
|50
|7
|55
|202
|309
|10-27-3
|14-23-4
|9-12-4
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Winnipeg 4, Philadelphia 0
Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Chicago 4, Vegas 3, SO
Arizona 4, Dallas 3, OT
Los Angeles 5, Seattle 3
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.