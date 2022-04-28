Alexa
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/28 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
z-Florida 80 57 17 6 120 334 236 34-7-0 23-10-6 18-4-2
y-Carolina 81 53 20 8 114 272 199 28-8-4 25-12-4 16-8-1
x-Toronto 81 53 21 7 113 310 251 30-8-2 23-13-5 15-8-2
x-Tampa Bay 80 50 22 8 108 279 224 27-8-6 23-14-2 15-8-3
x-N.Y. Rangers 81 51 24 6 108 251 205 26-10-4 25-14-2 15-9-1
x-Boston 80 50 25 5 105 248 215 25-13-2 25-12-3 17-6-1
x-Pittsburgh 81 45 25 11 101 267 226 22-13-5 23-12-6 13-9-3
x-Washington 80 44 24 12 100 272 237 19-16-6 25-8-6 16-7-1
N.Y. Islanders 80 36 34 10 82 222 230 19-15-5 17-19-5 14-9-2
Columbus 80 36 37 7 79 254 293 20-15-5 16-22-2 9-16-0
Buffalo 80 31 38 11 73 229 283 16-18-6 15-20-5 8-13-4
Detroit 81 31 40 10 72 225 309 18-16-7 13-24-3 8-15-3
Ottawa 80 32 41 7 71 223 260 15-21-4 17-20-3 11-11-3
New Jersey 80 27 44 9 63 242 296 16-19-5 11-25-4 9-13-3
Philadelphia 81 25 45 11 61 209 294 14-20-6 11-25-5 8-14-4
Montreal 81 21 49 11 53 211 317 10-26-4 11-23-7 8-14-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
z-Colorado 80 56 18 6 118 307 225 32-5-3 24-13-3 15-6-3
y-Calgary 80 50 20 10 110 290 202 25-9-7 25-11-3 16-8-2
x-Minnesota 80 51 22 7 109 303 250 29-8-2 22-14-5 12-10-3
x-St. Louis 81 49 21 11 109 307 235 26-9-5 23-12-6 17-6-3
x-Edmonton 80 47 27 6 100 282 246 26-12-1 21-15-5 19-5-0
x-Los Angeles 81 44 27 10 98 237 233 21-16-4 23-11-6 12-10-3
x-Dallas 81 45 30 6 96 234 244 26-10-4 19-20-2 14-8-4
x-Nashville 80 44 29 7 95 257 243 25-14-2 19-15-5 15-7-2
Vegas 81 42 31 8 92 259 244 22-15-4 20-16-4 16-7-3
Vancouver 80 39 30 11 89 244 231 19-14-7 20-16-4 12-6-6
Winnipeg 80 37 32 11 85 245 253 21-15-3 16-17-8 14-6-6
San Jose 80 32 36 12 76 210 256 18-18-5 14-18-7 9-11-4
Anaheim 81 31 36 14 76 230 267 17-19-5 14-17-9 11-12-3
Chicago 81 28 42 11 67 217 288 14-21-6 14-21-5 5-15-6
Seattle 80 26 48 6 58 210 281 15-22-3 11-26-3 5-20-0
Arizona 81 24 50 7 55 202 309 10-27-3 14-23-4 9-12-4

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Philadelphia 0

Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Chicago 4, Vegas 3, SO

Arizona 4, Dallas 3, OT

Los Angeles 5, Seattle 3

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-28 23:45 GMT+08:00

