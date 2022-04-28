All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|9-3
|3-3
|Toronto
|12
|7
|.632
|½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|6-3
|6-4
|Tampa Bay
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|7-5
|3-3
|Boston
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|3½
|3-7
|W-1
|3-4
|5-7
|Baltimore
|6
|12
|.333
|6
|5
|4-6
|L-3
|3-3
|3-9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|10
|8
|.556
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|7-4
|3-4
|Chicago
|7
|10
|.412
|2½
|3½
|2-8
|W-1
|5-3
|2-7
|Cleveland
|7
|11
|.389
|3
|4
|3-7
|L-6
|3-3
|4-8
|Kansas City
|6
|10
|.375
|3
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|5-5
|1-5
|Detroit
|6
|11
|.353
|3½
|4½
|3-7
|L-4
|4-8
|2-3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|7-5
|5-2
|Seattle
|11
|7
|.611
|½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|7-2
|4-5
|Oakland
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|4-3
|6-6
|Houston
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|2
|4-6
|W-2
|2-4
|7-5
|Texas
|6
|12
|.333
|5½
|5
|4-6
|L-2
|2-7
|4-5
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|14
|6
|.700
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|5-2
|9-4
|Miami
|9
|8
|.529
|3½
|2
|6-4
|W-4
|4-3
|5-5
|Philadelphia
|9
|10
|.474
|4½
|3
|5-5
|W-3
|7-5
|2-5
|Atlanta
|8
|11
|.421
|5½
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|5-7
|3-4
|Washington
|6
|14
|.300
|8
|6½
|2-8
|L-7
|3-10
|3-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|5-3
|7-4
|St. Louis
|10
|7
|.588
|1
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|4-3
|6-4
|Chicago
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|4-6
|4-4
|Pittsburgh
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|4-4
|4-6
|Cincinnati
|3
|15
|.167
|8½
|8½
|1-9
|L-2
|1-6
|2-9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|13
|6
|.684
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|5-3
|8-3
|Los Angeles
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|6-1
|6-5
|San Diego
|12
|7
|.632
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|6-4
|6-3
|Colorado
|10
|8
|.556
|2½
|1½
|4-6
|L-3
|6-4
|4-4
|Arizona
|8
|11
|.421
|5
|4
|5-5
|W-2
|5-7
|3-4
___
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3
Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 5, Detroit 0
Boston 7, Toronto 1
Houston 4, Texas 3
Oakland 1, San Francisco 0
L.A. Angels 9, Cleveland 5
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Houck 1-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 5
Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 3
San Diego 8, Cincinnati 5
Miami 2, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3, 10 innings
Oakland 1, San Francisco 0
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 10:15 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.