Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/28 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 12 6 .667 _ _ 8-2 W-5 9-3 3-3
Toronto 12 7 .632 ½ _ 7-3 L-1 6-3 6-4
Tampa Bay 10 8 .556 2 1 6-4 W-1 7-5 3-3
Boston 8 11 .421 3-7 W-1 3-4 5-7
Baltimore 6 12 .333 6 5 4-6 L-3 3-3 3-9
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 10 8 .556 _ _ 7-3 W-6 7-4 3-4
Chicago 7 10 .412 2-8 W-1 5-3 2-7
Cleveland 7 11 .389 3 4 3-7 L-6 3-3 4-8
Kansas City 6 10 .375 3 4 4-6 L-1 5-5 1-5
Detroit 6 11 .353 3-7 L-4 4-8 2-3
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 12 7 .632 _ _ 7-3 W-4 7-5 5-2
Seattle 11 7 .611 ½ _ 7-3 L-1 7-2 4-5
Oakland 10 9 .526 2 5-5 W-1 4-3 6-6
Houston 9 9 .500 2 4-6 W-2 2-4 7-5
Texas 6 12 .333 5 4-6 L-2 2-7 4-5

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 14 6 .700 _ _ 7-3 L-1 5-2 9-4
Miami 9 8 .529 2 6-4 W-4 4-3 5-5
Philadelphia 9 10 .474 3 5-5 W-3 7-5 2-5
Atlanta 8 11 .421 4 4-6 L-1 5-7 3-4
Washington 6 14 .300 8 2-8 L-7 3-10 3-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 12 7 .632 _ _ 8-2 W-2 5-3 7-4
St. Louis 10 7 .588 1 1 5-5 W-1 4-3 6-4
Chicago 8 10 .444 4-6 W-1 4-6 4-4
Pittsburgh 8 10 .444 4-6 L-2 4-4 4-6
Cincinnati 3 15 .167 1-9 L-2 1-6 2-9
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 13 6 .684 _ _ 6-4 L-1 5-3 8-3
Los Angeles 12 6 .667 ½ _ 6-4 L-2 6-1 6-5
San Diego 12 7 .632 1 _ 7-3 W-2 6-4 6-3
Colorado 10 8 .556 4-6 L-3 6-4 4-4
Arizona 8 11 .421 5 4 5-5 W-2 5-7 3-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 5, Detroit 0

Boston 7, Toronto 1

Houston 4, Texas 3

Oakland 1, San Francisco 0

L.A. Angels 9, Cleveland 5

Thursday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Houck 1-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 5

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 3

San Diego 8, Cincinnati 5

Miami 2, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Oakland 1, San Francisco 0

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.