THROUGH APRIL 27
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|2
|118
|4
|2.03
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|3070
|106
|2.07
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|52
|3070
|111
|2.17
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|62
|3635
|134
|2.21
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|18
|1006
|39
|2.33
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|51
|3012
|118
|2.35
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|40
|2331
|92
|2.37
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|58
|3415
|138
|2.42
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|27
|1456
|59
|2.43
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|62
|3700
|152
|2.46
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|39
|2282
|94
|2.47
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|40
|2270
|95
|2.51
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|56
|3194
|134
|2.52
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|47
|2647
|112
|2.54
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|46
|2685
|116
|2.59
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|41
|2257
|98
|2.61
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|27
|1486
|65
|2.62
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|49
|2795
|123
|2.64
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|67
|3931
|173
|2.64
|Adin Hill
|San Jose
|25
|1375
|61
|2.66
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|54
|3082
|39
|7
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|67
|3931
|38
|25
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|62
|3700
|38
|18
|5
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|62
|3635
|37
|15
|8
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|56
|3194
|37
|12
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|3070
|36
|13
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|52
|3070
|35
|14
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|58
|3415
|34
|18
|6
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|64
|3700
|33
|22
|7
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|48
|2803
|31
|12
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|49
|2795
|31
|9
|6
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|47
|2647
|29
|15
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|65
|3843
|28
|27
|10
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|55
|3223
|27
|23
|5
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|57
|3207
|26
|22
|7
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|51
|3012
|26
|17
|8
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|43
|2502
|25
|12
|4
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|39
|2282
|25
|6
|6
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|40
|2270
|25
|10
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|46
|2685
|23
|13
|9
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|44
|2546
|23
|17
|2
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|40
|2331
|23
|13
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|43
|2303
|23
|11
|5
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|2
|118
|4
|79
|.952
|1
|1
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|3070
|106
|1516
|.935
|36
|13
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|51
|3012
|118
|1492
|.927
|26
|17
|8
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|62
|3635
|134
|1595
|.922
|37
|15
|8
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|52
|3070
|111
|1320
|.922
|35
|14
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|56
|3194
|134
|1583
|.922
|37
|12
|3
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|39
|2282
|94
|1098
|.921
|25
|6
|6
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|58
|3415
|138
|1573
|.919
|34
|18
|6
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|27
|1486
|65
|734
|.919
|12
|8
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|67
|3931
|173
|1934
|.918
|38
|25
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|62
|3700
|152
|1679
|.917
|38
|18
|5
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|45
|2511
|119
|1304
|.916
|21
|17
|4
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|28
|1579
|74
|800
|.915
|16
|9
|2
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|40
|2331
|92
|993
|.915
|23
|13
|3
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|64
|3700
|168
|1799
|.915
|33
|22
|7
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|47
|2647
|112
|1198
|.915
|29
|15
|1
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|18
|1006
|39
|416
|.914
|11
|3
|3
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|25
|1358
|63
|670
|.914
|10
|6
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|49
|2795
|123
|1307
|.914
|31
|9
|6
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|40
|2270
|95
|1006
|.914
|25
|10
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|62
|3635
|9
|37
|15
|8
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|51
|3012
|7
|26
|17
|8
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|3070
|6
|36
|13
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|56
|3194
|5
|37
|12
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|49
|2795
|5
|31
|9
|6
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|67
|3931
|4
|38
|25
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|65
|3843
|4
|28
|27
|10
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|58
|3415
|4
|34
|18
|6
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|59
|3230
|4
|20
|24
|9
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|55
|3223
|4
|27
|23
|5
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|52
|3070
|4
|35
|14
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|41
|2257
|4
|20
|11
|6
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|54
|3082
|3
|39
|7
|3
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|48
|2803
|3
|31
|12
|4
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|40
|2331
|3
|23
|13
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|43
|2303
|3
|23
|11
|5
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|36
|2112
|3
|20
|14
|1
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|27
|1486
|3
|12
|8
|3
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|25
|1358
|3
|10
|6
|5