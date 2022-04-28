Alexa
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2022/04/28 22:06
THROUGH APRIL 27

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 2 118 4 2.03
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 53 3070 106 2.07
Frederik Andersen Carolina 52 3070 111 2.17
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 62 3635 134 2.21
Brian Elliott Tampa Bay 18 1006 39 2.33
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 51 3012 118 2.35
Jeremy Swayman Boston 40 2331 92 2.37
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 58 3415 138 2.42
Antti Raanta Carolina 27 1456 59 2.43
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 62 3700 152 2.46
Ville Husso St. Louis 39 2282 94 2.47
Linus Ullmark Boston 40 2270 95 2.51
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 56 3194 134 2.52
Jake Oettinger Dallas 47 2647 112 2.54
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 46 2685 116 2.59
Vitek Vanecek Washington 41 2257 98 2.61
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 27 1486 65 2.62
Jack Campbell Toronto 49 2795 123 2.64
Juuse Saros Nashville 67 3931 173 2.64
Adin Hill San Jose 25 1375 61 2.66

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 54 3082 39 7 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 67 3931 38 25 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 62 3700 38 18 5
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 62 3635 37 15 8
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 56 3194 37 12 3
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 53 3070 36 13 4
Frederik Andersen Carolina 52 3070 35 14 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 58 3415 34 18 6
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 64 3700 33 22 7
Cam Talbot Minnesota 48 2803 31 12 4
Jack Campbell Toronto 49 2795 31 9 6
Jake Oettinger Dallas 47 2647 29 15 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 65 3843 28 27 10
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 55 3223 27 23 5
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 57 3207 26 22 7
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 51 3012 26 17 8
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 43 2502 25 12 4
Ville Husso St. Louis 39 2282 25 6 6
Linus Ullmark Boston 40 2270 25 10 2
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 46 2685 23 13 9
Robin Lehner Vegas 44 2546 23 17 2
Jeremy Swayman Boston 40 2331 23 13 3
Ilya Samsonov Washington 43 2303 23 11 5

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 2 118 4 79 .952 1 1 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 53 3070 106 1516 .935 36 13 4
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 51 3012 118 1492 .927 26 17 8
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 62 3635 134 1595 .922 37 15 8
Frederik Andersen Carolina 52 3070 111 1320 .922 35 14 3
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 56 3194 134 1583 .922 37 12 3
Ville Husso St. Louis 39 2282 94 1098 .921 25 6 6
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 58 3415 138 1573 .919 34 18 6
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 27 1486 65 734 .919 12 8 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 67 3931 173 1934 .918 38 25 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 62 3700 152 1679 .917 38 18 5
Anton Forsberg Ottawa 45 2511 119 1304 .916 21 17 4
Mike Smith Edmonton 28 1579 74 800 .915 16 9 2
Jeremy Swayman Boston 40 2331 92 993 .915 23 13 3
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 64 3700 168 1799 .915 33 22 7
Jake Oettinger Dallas 47 2647 112 1198 .915 29 15 1
Brian Elliott Tampa Bay 18 1006 39 416 .914 11 3 3
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 25 1358 63 670 .914 10 6 5
Jack Campbell Toronto 49 2795 123 1307 .914 31 9 6
Linus Ullmark Boston 40 2270 95 1006 .914 25 10 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 62 3635 9 37 15 8
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 51 3012 7 26 17 8
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 53 3070 6 36 13 4
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 56 3194 5 37 12 3
Jack Campbell Toronto 49 2795 5 31 9 6
Juuse Saros Nashville 67 3931 4 38 25 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 65 3843 4 28 27 10
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 58 3415 4 34 18 6
Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 59 3230 4 20 24 9
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 55 3223 4 27 23 5
Frederik Andersen Carolina 52 3070 4 35 14 3
Vitek Vanecek Washington 41 2257 4 20 11 6
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 54 3082 3 39 7 3
Cam Talbot Minnesota 48 2803 3 31 12 4
Jeremy Swayman Boston 40 2331 3 23 13 3
Ilya Samsonov Washington 43 2303 3 23 11 5
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 36 2112 3 20 14 1
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 27 1486 3 12 8 3
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 25 1358 3 10 6 5

Updated : 2022-04-28 23:45 GMT+08:00

