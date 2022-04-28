Alexa
Deputies fatally shoot man outside Florida Target store

By Associated Press
2022/04/28 19:29
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Two sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man outside a Target store in central Florida's busy tourist district, officials said.

One person suffered a minor shrapnel injury to the hand and two others were injured when they fell while trying to run away from the area Wednesday night in Kissimmee, officials said. The shooting happened in a tourist district near Walt Disney World.

Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez offered few details during a late night news conference.

“It’s an officer-involved shooting. Two of our officers are involved ... We have one deceased male and we’re fully cooperating with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement,” he said.

Lopez said he would not answer any questions Wednesday night because “the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is actually going to assume this investigation and we don’t want to step on their toes.”

None of the sheriff's deputies were injured in the shooting, officials said.

The name of the man who was shot was not immediately released.

Updated : 2022-04-28 21:15 GMT+08:00

