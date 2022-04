Thursday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €2,549,105 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 64

Ons Jabeur (8), Tunisia, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 7-6 (9), 6-1.

Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-4, 6-2.