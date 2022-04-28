Hair Care Products Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor 2021-2030

Quadintel published the latest research report on the Hair Care Products market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Hair Care Products market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Hair care has emerged as an integral part of the average Indians beauty regime, of late. Access to international beauty trends led to the rapid evolution of the hair care market in India.

Market insights:

The hair care products market in India was valued at INR 224.76 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 384.19 Bn by 2024, thus expanding at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~9.35% during the forecast period. Increasing pollution levels have raised problems like hair fall, dandruff and premature greying of hair. Therefore, besides using essential hair care products like shampoo, hair oil and conditioner, people are spending on revitalizing serum, medicinal oil, and other such products to address hair-related problems.

Market segment insights:

Product type-wise segmentation:Based on product type, the hair care market is segmented into hair oils, shampoo, hair colorants, hair styling products and conditioners. As of 2018, the hair oil products segment held the largest share (42%) in terms revenue, followed by shampoo and hair colorants segments. Hair oil being the most affordable and widely used hair care product in India, comprised the largest market share.

Product benefit-wise segmentation:

Based on the benefits obtained from the hair care products, the market is segmented into hair nourishment/maintenance, hair problem solving and hair styling/conditioning products. In 2018, the product segment offering nourishment/maintenance held the largest share (~47%) in terms of revenue. This segment is further categorized into products that cover up grey hair, fights hair fall and dandruff, and repair dry and damaged hair. In 2018, the segment of hair care products for covering up grey hair held the largest market share (~42%) in terms of revenue.

Key growth drivers of the market:

Owing to pollution and increasing amount of work stress, Indians are facing serious hair-related problems. Therefore to nourish their hair, besides using primary hair care products like hair oils, shampoos, and conditioners, consumers are demanding hair care products like hair serums, hair nourishing oils, nourshing shampoo, and hair protectants, which is driving the growth of the market.

Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have exposed Indians to global hair care trends. Influenced by celebrities, people are increasingly investing in hair styling products like hair wax and hair gel, besides coloring, straightening or perming of the hair. This, as a result, is facilitating the growth of the hair care products market in India.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

The hair care products market in India consists of players who do not adhere to the quality standards for the products and services they offer. Also, counterfeit hair care products are available at a lower price than the original ones, thereby attracting price-sensitive Indian consumers. However, fake products fail to live up to the expectations of consumers in terms of quality, hampering their loyalty to the original branded products. Consumer also tend to switch brands if similar products are available at affordable prices. Allergic reactions to certain chemicals, ineffectiveness of a product and lack of availability are among other reasons that might impel Indians to switch brands. These factors hinder the growth of the market players which poses challenge towards the expansion of the market.

Companies covered:

Bajaj Consumer Care Limited

Dabur India Limited

Emami Limited

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Marico Limited

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health care Limited

CavinKare Private Limited

LOreal India Private Limited

The Himalaya Drug Company

