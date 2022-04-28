Wrist Watch Market 2021 Analysis of Key Trend, Industry Dynamics and Future Growth 2030

Quadintel published the latest research report on the Wrist Watch market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Wrist Watch market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Over the last decade, wrist watches have gained much popularity as a fashion accessory than a device for telling time. This recognition can be attributed to the high brand consciousness among millennial consumers, celebrity endorsement and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by fashion brands. Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru are the leading markets for wrist watches in India, in terms of sales volume.

Market insights

The wrist watch segment accounts for around 80% of the Indian timepiece market. The wrist watch market in India was valued at INR 94.55 Bn in 2018, and is expected to reach INR 192.74 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~13.21%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). In the past few years, smartwatches and premium watches have witnessed a significant growth in demand and popularity. These two are the main components which have attributed to the rapid growth of the wrist watch market. Slashed goods and services tax (GST) rates on luxury watches and increasing fashion consciousness among consumers have further accelerated the market growth. Moreover, with the progressing retail landscape and increase in Internet retailing, the sale of wrist watches is anticipated to experience a swift increase in the Indian market. However, the presence of counterfeit products is a major challenge for the market. The developing market for fitness bands and activity trackers as substitutes for smartwatches, also impedes the growth of the wrist watch market.

Market segment analysis

Based on the price range of products, the wrist watch market in India is segmented into mass price, economy price and premium price segments. In India, the mass price segment is operated mostly by the unorganized sector. The customer-base of the economy price segment is the highest and comprises mainly the millennial and working demography of the country. The revenue generated from the sale of products in the economy price segment accounted for ~37.95% of the overall market revenue in 2018. The demand for premium branded watches is predicted to expand at a rapid growth rate of ~13.75% during this period, owing to the increase in average disposable income, steady expansion of retail network by international fashion brands in tier II and tier III cities and increase in fashion consciousness among people.

Competition analysis

Some of the major players in the market include Titan Company Limited, Casio India Co. Private Limited, Rolex Watch Company Private Limited and Timex Group India Limited. Among these accomplished players, the industry is being led by Titan Company Limited, accounting for approximately 40% of the overall wrist watch market, for almost a decade. As a strategic move to capture higher market share, players are trying to diversify their product portfolios by introducing smart watches in their product portfolio. In 2019, the overall sales volume of smart watches in India was about 34,200 units. The companies are coming up with innovative ranges of products incorporated with new features and technologies that are likely to further intensify the competition.

Companies covered

Timex Group India Limited

Titan Company Limited

Casio India Co. Private Limited

Citizen Watches (India) Private Limited

Fossil India Private Limited

PA Time Industries (Maxima Watches)

Rolex Watch Company Private Limited

Swatch Group (India) Private Limited

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

