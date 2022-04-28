Retail Banking Market 2021 Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2030

Quadintel published the latest research report on the Retail Banking market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Retail Banking market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The retail banking sector, currently comprises a network of ~96,068 branches of public sector, private sector, foreign, regional, rural, and cooperative banks (urban and rural). During the

FY 2014-FY 2019 period, deposit at SCBs expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~10.39% to reach INR 1,30,430.12 Bn in FY 2019 from its FY 2014 value of INR 79,556.90 Bn.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-retail-banking-market-1/QI042

Various government initiatives like increasing the number of banks public service units in rural areas, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana program, free credit and debit cards with low transaction limits and promotion of technology-based banking systems are driving the growth of the retail banking sector of India.

Major players operating in the Indian retail banking market industry include Yes Bank Limited, Axis Bank Limited, Bandhan Bank Limited, State Bank of India Limited and HDFC Bank Limited.

Market segment insights

As of FY 2018, in terms of deposit, public sector banks held the highest market share (~70.06%), followed by private sector banks. In FY 2018, SCBs opened around 1,594 new branches in tier I cities across India, which accounts for ~40.37% of the overall new branches opened during the year. During the same period, public sector banks had around 82,730 on-site ATMs and about 63,234 off-site ATMs across India. Among these, most public sector bank ATMs are in the semi-urban regions.

Key growth drivers of the market

In order to increase the penetration of services across India, SCBs have introduced facilities like opening a zero-balance savings account for the low-income population group in rural areas. Government-led, bank-based pension and insurance schemes like Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana have also propelled the growth of the retail banking industry in India.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-retail-banking-market-1/QI042

Owing such customer-centric facilities, the penetration level of the banking sector in India had reached ~80% in FY 2018. The introduction of internet-based banking facilities has made transactions easier, thereby increasing the account-to-account transaction volume across the country. ?

Key deterrents to the growth of the market

Apart from banking, the popularity of internet-based banking has made it easy for hackers to engage in fraudulent activities. Crimes related to credit card fraud, spamming, spoofing, e-money laundering, ATM fraud, phishing, identity theft and credit through unauthorized cheque increased in India in FY 2019, as compared to that of FY 2018. This, in turn, has led to customers dissatisfaction and loss of trust towards web-based banking.

Companies covered

Allahabad Bank Limited

Axis Bank Limited

Bandhan Bank Limited

Bank of Baroda Limited

HDFC Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

RBL Bank Limited

State Bank of India Limited

Yes Bank Limited

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-retail-banking-market-1/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request full report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-retail-banking-market-1/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/