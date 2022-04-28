Life Insurance Market 2021 Key Performance, Top Players, Segmentation, Future Plans and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published the latest research report on the Life Insurance market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Life Insurance market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Life Insurance Market in India 2019

The Indian financial services sector is a highly volatile sector, influenced by fiscal and monetary policies, government regulations, trade rules, tax changes, and technology changes. The insurance industry in India is regulated by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), which is an autonomous body established in 1999.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-life-insurance-market/QI042

Market segment insights

In India, currently there are 24 life insurance players, which comprise 1 public sector and 23 private sector players. The Indian life insurance market is exhibiting immense growth, next to banks for mobilized savings, and is a formidable part of the Indian capital market. In FY 2019, the life insurance sector accounted for approximately 2.68% to Indias gross domestic product (GDP).

LIC is the sole public sector life insurance company in India. However, private life insurance companies have been penetrating the market since 2000, mainly through unique customer services.

In terms of the number of new policies issued, shares of both LIC and private insurers have increased during the FY 2017-FY 2018 period. In FY 2018, LIC held a share of ~75.67% in terms of the number of new policies issued, the rest being acquired by private insurers. The demand for LIC policies is usually high, owing to the handsome maturity value offered by the company at the end of the policy terms.

Considering the amount of premium collected in FY 2018, LIC alone held a share of ~69.36%. However, the share of private insurers, in terms of premium collected, had increased during the FY 2017-FY 2018 period at a rate of ~19.17%, mainly due to innovative product mixes offered by the companies. In FY 2018, out of the top private insurers operating in India, ICICI Prudential had the highest market share (~5.9%), followed by SBI Life (~5.53%) and HDFC Standard (~5.14%).

Key growth drivers of the market

On the macroeconomic front, the Indian economy has been gaining momentum since FY 2018. Moreover, Indias young population with increased purchasing power and greater inclination towards security products is growing. However, the penetration of life insurance in India is shallow, compared to the advanced and emerging economies of the world. In a way, life insurance companies are utilizing the opportunity of penetrating the Indian market, thereby taking advantage of its expanding economy and rising individual income level.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market

High lapse ratio, due to low persistency, is having a detrimental impact on the overall business of insurers. This is because lapsation of insurance policies result in a negative impact on customer retention, product performance, pricing factors, product image and workforce planning.

Companies covered

Life Insurance Corporation of India

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

SBI Life Insurance Company Limited

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited

Max Life Insurance Company Limited

PNB Metlife India Insurance Company Limited

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Limited

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-life-insurance-market/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request full report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-life-insurance-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/