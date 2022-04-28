India Activewear Market 2021 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published the latest research report on the India Activewear market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the India Activewear market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Activewear Market in India 2019

With increasing disposable income and evolving lifestyle preferences, people are incorporating wellness routines in their busy lifestyles with the aim of leading a healthy life. The activewear market in India, benefitting from this development, has witnessed significant growth.

Market insights

Over the last decade, the activewear market in India has witnessed a steady growth in terms of market revenue. The market was valued at INR 466.90 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach INR 997.83 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~13.59%, during the 2019-2024 period. Higher participation of women and kids in sports activities and promotion of athleisure as casual wear has led to the expansion of the activewear market in India. Rising popularity of online retail channels as a mode of distribution has further propelled market growth. However, the presence of counterfeit activewear products acts as a major restraining factor for the market.

Market segmentation analysis

Based on product type, the activewear market in India is categorized as footwear, apparel, and other sports accessories segments. Headbands, hats, caps, and visors constitute the other sports accessories segment. Value-wise, in 2018, the footwear segment held the largest market share (~50.33%). This segment has a strong presence of international brands like Adidas, Reebok, Nike, and Puma. Increasing demand of sports-inspired or athletic casual footwear is expected to facilitate the growth of this segment during the forecast period. The apparel segment generated a revenue of INR 193.39 Bn in 2018, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~13.37% during the forecast period. Heightened awareness regarding fitness and wellness, coupled with celebrity-endorsement is expected to fuel the demand for activewear.

Competition analysis

The activewear market in India is dominated by foreign players like Adidas India Private Limited, Decathlon Sports India Private Limited, Nike India Private Limited, and Puma Sports India Private Limited. Amid these international brands, domestic players are striving to strengthen their footprint in India by offering products at a lower price range than their international counterparts for consumers in tier II and tier III cities. With increase in sizeable funding and endorsements from Bollywood and sports celebrities for domestic activewear start-ups, the activewear market in India is expected to rejuvenate shortly.

Companies covered

DIDA Brothers Company Private Limited

HRX

Adidas India Private Limited

Asics India Private Limited

Decathlon Sports India Private Limited

Fila Sports India Private Limited

Nike India Private Limited

Puma Sports India Private Limited

Reebok India Company

Skechers Retail India Private Limited

