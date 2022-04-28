Wealth Management Market 2021 Emerging Trend, Top Companies, Industry Demand and Regional Analysis by 2030

Quadintel published the latest research report on the Wealth Management market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Wealth Management market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The wealth management market, an integral part of the financial services sector in India, was valued at INR 113.32 Tn in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 338.67 Tn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~20.02% during the 2019-2024 period. For the past few years, India has been witnessing the emergence of family office offerings, along with estate planning services. Indians have gradually become tolerant of capital market investment instruments than traditional investment instrument of gold and real estate. The Indian millionaire club incorporated 7,300 people in mid-2018, driving up the total number of millionaires to 3,43,000 in 2018. Major players, who are currently operating in the Indian wealth management market include Alpha Capital, Bajaj Capital Limited, Edelweiss Asset Management Limited, Karvy Private Wealth and Sanctum Wealth Management Limited.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-wealth-management-market/QI042

Key growth drivers of the market

India is expected to be one of the powerful economies of the world in the next 10-15 years, owing to its strong bilateral ties. With the growth of the economy, income opportunities have increased, thereby giving rise to peoples disposable income. As a result, an attractive business environment has developed for wealth management firms.

With robust technological advancements in the field of financial services in the form of robo-advisors, artificial intelligence and the like, wealth management companies are now capable of providing highly personalized services that can fulfil the individual needs of investors. This in turn is giving rise to customer satisfaction and high investments in the field of financial services in India.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market

With increased usage of technology, risk of data breach and cyber fraud has increased. Between July 2018 and April 2019, data breaches cost Indian organizations INR 128 Mn. Such cases of high-profile financial scams, unethical practices by advisors with short-term objectives, and lack of effective investor protection regulations have contributed to insecurities among investors. This, in turn, is impeding the growth of wealth management companies across India.

Companies covered

Alpha Capital

Anand Rathi Wealth Services Limited

Bajaj Capital Limited

Centrum Wealth Management Limited

Edelweiss Asset Management Limited

IIFL Wealth Management Limited

Karvy Private Wealth

Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Limited

Sanctum Wealth Management Limited

Waterfield Advisors Private Limited

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-wealth-management-market/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request full report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-wealth-management-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/