NATO chief says Finland, Sweden could join quite quickly

By LORNE COOK , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/28 18:17
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, centre right, and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola attend a meeting of European Party Presidents...
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, centre right, and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola attend a meeting of European Party Presidents...

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that Finland and Sweden would be embraced with open arms should they decide to join the 30-nation military organization and could become members quite quickly.

Stoltenberg’s remarks came as public support in Finland and Sweden for NATO membership mounts in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Media speculation in the two countries suggest the two might apply in mid-May.

“It’s their decision," Stoltenberg said. "But if they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be warmly welcomed, and I expect that process to go quickly.”

He gave no precise time frame, but did say that the two could expect some protection should Russia try to intimidate them from the time their membership applications are made until they formally join.

Stoltenberg said he’s “confident that there are ways to bridge that interim period in a way which is good enough and works for both Finland and Sweden.”

NATO’s collective security guarantee ensures that all member countries must come to the aid of any ally under attack. Stoltenberg added that many NATO allies have now pledged and provided a total of at least $8 billion in military support to Ukraine.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Updated : 2022-04-28 19:48 GMT+08:00

