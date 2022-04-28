Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan knew about China-Solomon Islands security agreement last year: NSB director

National Security Bureau director says Taiwan had full grasp of situation

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/28 18:05
China and Solomon Islands signed security agreement on April 19.

China and Solomon Islands signed security agreement on April 19. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Security Bureau (NSB) was already aware China and the Solomon Islands were planning on signing a security agreement last year, NSB Director Chen Ming-tung (陳明通) said during a Legislative Yuan inquiry session on Thursday (April 28).

During a Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee meeting, Kuomintang Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) a member of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee and a legislator of the Kuomintang, asked Chen when the NSB knew China and the Solomon Islands were planning to sign the agreement.

Chen said the bureau heard about the development last year and that the intelligence it received was nearly the same as what eventually happened, CNA reported.

Though details of the agreement have not been revealed, it could potentially allow Chinese Navy ships to anchor in the Solomon Islands for resupply and permit Beijing to send police and military personnel, if requested, to help maintain social order in the Pacific Island nation.

"The purpose of China-Solomon security cooperation is to promote social stability and long-term peace and security in Solomon Islands, which is in line with the common interests of Solomon Islands and the South Pacific region," ABC quoted China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin as saying.

Chen compared the ongoing strategic battle between China and the U.S. to the rivalry between Athens and Sparta. He added now that the Solomon Islands is under China’s strategic sphere of influence, regional security has been severely impacted and made regional nations cherish Taiwan's strategic value even more.
Taiwan
NSB
Chen Ming-tung
Solomon Islands
China

RELATED ARTICLES

China sneers at standards of Taiwan's Hankuang exercise
China sneers at standards of Taiwan's Hankuang exercise
2022/04/27 18:33
Tsai talks up touch screens at Touch Taiwan expo
Tsai talks up touch screens at Touch Taiwan expo
2022/04/27 17:44
Taiwan COVID rapid test kit rationing system goes live April 28
Taiwan COVID rapid test kit rationing system goes live April 28
2022/04/27 16:58
Think tank CEO urges Taiwan to provide official development assistance to Ukraine
Think tank CEO urges Taiwan to provide official development assistance to Ukraine
2022/04/27 16:50
Bring your own cup for discounts in Taiwan’s bid to cut waste
Bring your own cup for discounts in Taiwan’s bid to cut waste
2022/04/27 16:04