Online Grocery Market Overall Study Report with Top Key Players , Size and Application 2021-2030

Quadintel published the latest research report on the Online Grocery market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Online Grocery market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Ordering groceries online has become prevalent in the past few years, owing to change in lifestyle, rapid urbanization, and increased internet penetration in rural parts of India. The online grocery market grew significantly in 2020 and 2021, when the COVID-19-induced lockdowns and social distancing norms compelled most Indian households to opt for online grocery shopping. Some of the key market players are Spencers Retail Limited, Grofers India Private Limited, Supermarket Grocery Supplies Private Limited (BigBasket), and Amazon India Limited.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-online-grocery-market/QI042

Market insights:

The online grocery market is expected to reach INR 1310.93 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of ~28.99% during the forecast period (2021 2026). In 2020, online grocery sales registered a growth rate of about 60%. One of the key reasons behind this growth is the COVID-19 pandemic. It compelled consumers, especially those in urban areas, to use online platforms for daily grocery shopping in order to follow lockdown-related restrictions and maintain social-distancing. Initiatives such as no contact delivery and the ability to make payments online made it convenient for consumers to buy groceries from online platforms during the pandemic. The online grocery market is dynamic and both, domestic and foreign players compete to expand their market share and presence.

Segment insights:

The market is segmented based on the payment methods and type of products delivered through the medium and regions. The online payment segment has grown immensely during the past two years and is expected to grow over the forecast period (2021 2026). This is due to the preference for online payments, high smartphone usage, and deep internet penetration. On the basis of regional segmentation, in 2020, south India held the largest share (34.6%) in terms of revenue and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

In 2020, the market witnessed remarkable changes owing to COVID-19, resulting in sectorial consolidation and significant sales growth. The social distancing norms made consumers turn their focus toward online grocery shopping, considered convenient and safe amid the pandemic. Also, several exporters and processors plan to increase their presence in the online business during the forecast period as this marketing channel has become more streamlined than offline retail. Multiple surveys were conducted between last year and this year. It was observed that people preferred online shopping because of easy access to products, flexibility, and timeliness. These are expected to be the driving factors even after the pandemic.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-online-grocery-market/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request full report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-online-grocery-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/