Blood Plasma Products Market 2021 Research Report With COVID-19 Update – Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published the latest research report on the Blood Plasma Products market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Blood Plasma Products market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Plasma is a major component of the blood that plays an essential role in regulating bodily functions. It constitutes around 55% of the total volume of blood, and comprises more than 700 proteins and other substances. It is a major component used in the treatment of health problems such as haemophilia and autoimmune disorders. Improved diagnostic facilities and the prevalence of chronic diseases are major factors that have raised the demand for plasma-derived products. The blood plasma products market has been experiencing steady growth over the past few years.

The market increased at a CAGR of 11.26% during the FY 2016 FY 2020 period and is expected to reach INR ~10.43 Bn by FY 2025. The immunoglobulin segment accounted for the major share of the market in 2020 and is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the market include Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. (BSV), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., PlasmaGen BioSciences Private Ltd., Serum Institute of India Private Ltd., and Zydus Takeda Healthcare Private Ltd.

Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic in India increased the need for convalescent measures, therapies, and cures for the ailing public. COVID-19 outbreak has pushed scientists to experiment with plasma therapy on infected people with the virus. This COVID-19 crisis highlighted the need for a massive supply of blood plasma for convalescent measures and treatments. Besides, India is heavily dependent on imported plasma products. These products fulfil 90% of the domestic demand, giving rise to a massive gap between demand and supply.

Market segment insights

In FY 2020, the immunoglobulin segment held the highest share (~46.78%) of the overall market. Immunoglobulin is used to treat various blood disorders such as primary and secondary immune deficiencies, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Based on end users, the hospital segment dominated the market in FY 2020. Clinics and other end users segments are expected to expand at a growth rate of ~17.90% and ~24.77%, respectively, during the FY 2021 FY 2025 period.

Key growth drivers of the market

The demand for plasma derivative-based therapies has picked up in the wake of the pandemic, propelling market growth. According to a research study published in Blood Medicine Journal in 2016, FIX replacement therapy that comprises plasma-derived protein was found to be successful in reducing bleeding and disability in case of hemophilia B.

According to the annual global survey conducted by the World Federation of hemophilia, around 50% of the world’s hemophilia population lives in India. Hemophilia is treated through factor replacement therapy, using clotting factor VIII for hemophilia A and clotting factor IX for hemophilia B Immunodeficiency can be caused by various chronic illnesses. Immunoglobulin, a crucial part of plasma protein, is used as first-line therapy to treat various immunologic, neurologic, and hematologic conditions. India has shown a remarkable improvement in patient care with Primary Immune Deficiencies (PIDs), and several centers of excellence in PIDs have emerged. Thus, an increase in the demand for immunoglobulin is fueling the growth of the market

Key deterrents to the growth of the market

Plasma derivative-based therapy is a cost-effective solution to develop human plasma products such as antibodies and proteins in the long run. It is an expensive procedure that involves the complicated process of collecting plasma, which requires a large workforce. The cost of plasmapheresis equipment, complex logistics, and donor compensation are very high. Apart from that, low availability of recovered plasma is another major challenge faced by plasma product manufacturers.

Companies covered

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. (BSV)

Bioviz Technologies Private Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

PlasmaGen BioSciences Private Ltd.

Plasmatech Solutions Private Ltd.

Reliance Life Sciences Private Ltd.

Serum Institute of India Private Ltd.

Taj Pharma India Ltd.

Virchow Biotech Private Ltd.

Zydus Takeda Healthcare Private Ltd.

