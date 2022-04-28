Alexa
Japan ruling party’s youth division to discuss CPTPP with Taiwan

Delegation scheduled to visit Taiwan May 3-7

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/28 17:06
LDP Youth Division leaders Ogura Masanobu and Yamaguchi Susumu with a picture of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. 

LDP Youth Division leaders Ogura Masanobu and Yamaguchi Susumu with a picture of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a visit to Taiwan next week, a delegation from the Youth Division of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is likely to discuss Taipei’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), reports said Thursday (April 28).

The 11-member group, led by Youth Division chief Ogura Masanobu, an LDP lawmaker from Tokyo, will visit Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu May 3-7, while also meeting top officials including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Ogura welcomed Taiwan’s efforts in amending legislation to strengthen its bid for CPTPP membership, while he also hoped to have discussions on improving bilateral trade cooperation, CNA reported. He underlined the importance of economic links in light of chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (TSMC) decision to set up a factory in Japan.

According to Ogura, persuading the 11 members of the CPTPP to accept its entry will be of vital importance, but officials and politicians can also help Taiwan’s case by explaining its efforts. China's bid to enter the organization preceded Taiwan's, but that should not influence Taiwan's chances of joining. Japan, Taiwan, and the CPTPP share values such as a free and open market, making China's attempts at political interference less likely to succeed, the LDP legislator said.
Taiwan-Japan relations
CPTPP
LDP
LDP Youth Division
Japanese delegation
Ogura Masanobu

Updated : 2022-04-28 17:37 GMT+08:00

