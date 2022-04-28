Foreign ministry thanks UK foreign secretary for highlighting importance of Taiwan's defense

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (April 28) thanked British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for calling on NATO to ensure Taiwan and other democracies can defend themselves.

In a speech delivered on Wednesday at Mansion House, Truss said NATO should have a more “global outlook” to address threats around the world.

“We need to pre-empt threats in the Indo-Pacific, working with our allies like Japan and Australia to ensure the Pacific is protected.” She called on NATO to make sure “democracies like Taiwan are able to defend themselves.”

MOFA said in a press release that democratic nations should take heed of Truss’ message and take precautionary measures to counter the potential harm to global peace and stability caused by the continuous expansion of authoritarianism.

“Taiwan will continue to prove its determination to defend itself with resilience and ‘all-out’ participation,” MOFA said. It added that Taiwan will “strengthen cooperation with the U.K., the U.S., Japan, the EU, and other like-minded countries to jointly maintain long-term peace, stability, and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.”

Taiwan is set to carry out the computer simulation portion of its annual Hankuang exercise next month, with live-fire drills to be conducted in July. The exercise will be partially based on tactics China might use while invading Taiwan and will consider lessons learned from the Ukraine-Russia war.