CoinW officially launched in the Vietnam Market and announced the rewards of 10 million USDT.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 April 2022 - CoinW, the world-class comprehensive digital assets exchange, announced their official entry into the Vietnamese market. They will be fully sincerely bringing rewards of more than 10 million USDT to Vietnamese users, which can be obtained from the activities of doing registrations, friend invitations, and transactions.







Founded in 2017, CoinW has provided secure, compliant, efficient, and convenient cryptocurrency and derivatives trading services for more than 7 million users around the world. They have successively obtained financial regulatory licenses in many countries and regions such as the Lithuania financial license, US MSB financial license, Singapore MAS license, SVGFSA license, and so on.



Mingguo Bai, CEO of CoinW said: "Vietnam is currently the most dynamic blockchain market in the world. In recent years, a large number of encrypted projects and technical teams, such as Axie Infinity and Coin98, have emerged in the global encryption industry. Fresh wind. It is a great pleasure to bring the products and services to Vietnam. CoinW will provide a safe, stable, and fast cryptocurrency channel for local cryptocurrency users, and ensure the security of user transactions in multiple dimensions."



CoinW has already launched a Vietnamese language package version to make transactions more convenient for Vietnamese users. In addition, the Vietnamese Dong (VND) OTC transaction feature will also be opened soon, enabling Vietnamese users to use VND to exchange cryptocurrencies on the platform. CoinW has also prepared a mysterious gift of 10 million USDT for new users in the Vietnamese market. For more details, please follow the official announcements or their official communities as belows:



Register Now: https://www.coinw.com/user/register.html



Twitter: https://twitter.com/Coinw_exchange



Telegram: https://t.me/coinw_vietnam



Furthermore, CoinW Vietnam agents are becoming extremely hotly recruited. If users apply to become a CoinW Vietnam agent, they are probably to get a generous floating salary, and the commission rate is as high as 80%, far exceeding the current industry average. Besides, CoinW Vietnam agents will also be able to receive airdrop rewards, traffic support, and exclusive gift packages (click here to learn more) ). CoinW highly welcomes and is looking forward to the participation of the Vietnamese Community owners, KOLs, media promoters, or market analysts... to join with us to bring crypto to greater heights.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.