Payment Gateway Market Size, Share, Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future 2021-2030

Quadintel published the latest research report on the Payment Gateway market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Payment Gateway market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

A payment gateway is a medium that connects a merchants mobile application or website with the bank that verifies the details from the bank and transfers the transaction amount from a buyers bank account to the merchants bank account. Growing digital payment and transaction volumes are aiding the expansion and evolution of the payments industry. Payment gateways such as Billdesk, PayTM, CCAvenue, MobiKwik, PayPal, and PayU are the major players in the market

Market insights:

The payment gateway market in India was valued at INR 73 Bn in 2021. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~20.11% during the 2022 2027 period. Technological advancements such as internet banking and contactless payments, along with improved internet connectivity are aiding the growth of the payment gateway markets. UPI for peer-to-peer and peer-to-merchant transactions, such as, Bharat QR, AEPS, NETC, BBPS, and RuPay cards gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and all these payment modes require the usage of payment gateways.

Market Influencers:

Rapid digitalization, promotion of cashless society by the government and subsequent adoption of cashless transactions in recent times, sustained innovations in digital payments are driving the growth of the market. However, lack of data security and trust, and of consolidation of payments across players are restricting the market growth.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

In the wake of the pandemic, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) encouraged customers and providers of critical services to adopt digital payment systems to ensure security, driving the market. Payment gateways are mostly used in sectors such as e-commerce, insurance, essentials, donation, online education, and media/entertainment during the pandemic. The usage of payment gateways witnessed negative impact in sectors such as travel, tourism, and hospitality. The pandemic also forced people to make online payment as home delivery of products increased and acceptance of cash decreased. Hence, people preferred mobile and UPI transactions that necessitated use of payment gateways.

