Television Market Size, Share : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2021-2030

Quadintel published the latest research report on the Television market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Television market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Television is the fastest growing market among consumer durable goods in India. There are 210 Mn TV households in the country in 2020. The flat panel television market is driven by reduction in price of large screen TVs, increasing affordability of customers, lower content subscription charges and rising availability of innovative products in the market. Increasing innovation and lower prices have increased the penetration of flat panel display televisions across all income groups in the country. Using new technologies, TV makers have been able to add detailed, sharper, colourful and high-resolution features to LED, LCD, HD and UHD TVs. As a result, the demand for smart TVs has augmented from non-smart TVs among consumers. Although rise in substitute devices, reduction in profitability, lack of 4K content and high rate of GST on smart TVs are expected to impede the growth of the market. Due to the Indian governments unprecedented Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, established industry players are demanding zero import duty on open cell panels which are the most important component of flat panel television which is helping to further boost the production of televisions.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-television-market-in-india-led-lcd-hd-uhd/QI042

Market insights:

The value of flat panel television market in the country is INR 986.4 Bn in 2020 and it is expected to reach INR 1,638.65 Bn by 2027 by growing at a CAGR of 8.54%. The market share of smart TVs has reached 84% in 2021 among overall TV shipments. The smart TVs over 40 inch screen size has gained 42% market share. In 2021, 32 inch display size is the most desired among customers.

Segment insights:

The television market in India is segmented into smart and non-smart TVs. In 2021, the market share of smart and non-smart TVs is 80% and 20% respectively. The smart TV segment has shown 65% YoY growth in June,2021. There are four segments in the smart TV market in the country based on screen sizes less than 32 inches, 32 43 inches, 43 55 inches and 55 inches and above. Smart TVs of less than 32 inches screen size have the maximum market share of 39.40%.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 the lifestyle of Indian people has changed. The emergence of work from home culture and adoption of online classes have boosted the growth of smart TV market as people are using these TVs not only for entertainment but also for video conference and online classes. Most of the cinema halls remain closed during the lockdown period and film makers started releasing their contents on OTT platforms. As a result, consumers have changed their entertainment habits and started watching OTT contents in smart TVs.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-television-market-in-india-led-lcd-hd-uhd/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request full report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-television-market-in-india-led-lcd-hd-uhd/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/