Early Childhood Care and Education Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2021-2030

Quadintel published the latest research report on the Early Childhood Care and Education market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Early Childhood Care and Education market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Early childhood care and education (ECCE) aims to holistically meet a child’s social, emotional, cognitive, and physical requirements to provide a strong and comprehensive foundation for lifelong learning and well-being. Pre-schools and day-care services offer various programs such as childcare, nursery, playgroup, kindergarten (LKG/UKG) for children in the age-group of four months to six years.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-early-childhood-care-and-education-market/QI042

Market insights:

The number of pre-schools and childcare centers has increased significantly with the growth of tier II and tier III cities and the rise in the number of franchisees in untapped areas. In FY 2021, the ECCE market was valued at INR 267.89 Bn. It is expected to reach INR 1,155.95 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~27.60% during the FY 2022 FY 2027 period. It accounted for about 1.71% of the education market in FY 2021.

Impact of COVID-19:

Pre-school teachers have devised e-learning groups, live interactions, several life skills, and experiential learning to teach remotely. Parents are concerned about their children missing learning opportunities and they believe that it is crucial to keep continuing a child’s education during this pandemic. Most parents enrolled their children in some form of online learning or homeschooling.

Government initiatives:

The Ministry of Education introduced the National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020, under which schooling begins with ECCE at the age of three. The NEP 2020 recommends four models for implementing high-quality ECCE: Anganwadi centers in communities, Anganwadi centers on school grounds, pre-primary sections in schools, and standalone pre-schools. The Cabinet Committee has also approved the extension of the revised Samagra Shiksha Scheme from 2021 to 2026.

Market influencers:

Market drivers:

The demand for pre-schools and childcare centers has increased as parents have become aware of the importance of early childhood care and education. A rise in disposable income has resulted in quality education programs, and the development of advanced and innovative infrastructure for pre-schools. In the wake of the pandemic, pre-schools and childcare centers adopted the latest technology to ensure the continuity of childrens education.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-early-childhood-care-and-education-market/QI042

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

However, most of the teaching, at all levels, is of poor quality, with children expected to learn by rote and pass exams mechanically. Parents, especially in rural areas, are still unaware of the benefits of early education and childcare services investments for their children’s future. Another major challenge for pre-schools and childcare centers is the lack of development of a practical and interactive set of activities and curricula.

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request full report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-early-childhood-care-and-education-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/