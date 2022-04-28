Online Education Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period 2021-2030

Quadintel published the latest research report on the Online Education market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Online Education market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

In the wake of the pandemic, more than 500 million students have been impacted because of intermittent closure of schools and universities. Technological innovations have disrupted traditional education system. Online learning platforms have grown rapidly across educational segments primary, secondary, higher education, test preparation, and casual learning. The online education market is highly fragmented. There are a few niche players that operate in the various segments, and start-ups with innovative offerings are gradually gaining ground.

Market insights:

Over the last decade, technological advancements have enhanced online education market. These include the application of information and communications technology (ICT) in classrooms and the use of cloud-based platforms, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR). In 2020, the online education market was valued at INR 91.41 Bn. It is expected to reach INR 325.48 Bn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~17.19% during the 2021 2026 period.

Impact of COVID-19:

Physical classes were suspended for more than a year following the onslaught of COVID-19. Schools, colleges, and educational institutions adopted online classes due to the implementation of nationwide lockdown and fear of COVID-19. Universities and colleges are transitioning to a blended learning model, providing both, face-to-face and online education. Modern methods of delivering and assessing learning objectives are being incorporated into the educational system, creating the scope for significant educational research and epistemology change.

Government initiatives:

The government played a key role to ensure the successful operation of online classes . Some of the major initiatives undertaken by the government are National Digital Educational Architecture (NDEAR), PM eVIDYA Program, National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA), and ShaGun Portal.

Market Influencers:

Market drivers:

Over the years, the availability of low-cost smartphones has led to an increase in the demand for internet services. This has spurred the demand for online content, including education material, in both rural and urban areas. There has been an increasing demand for industry-relevant training courses. People are considering online learning as a low cost substitute for traditional learning.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

Indians are familiar and comfortable with the conventional face-to-face mode of learning, which impedes the adoption of online learning. Online channels fall short when it comes to replicating certain aspects of offline channels, such as interaction with peers, group learning, feedback, and soft skill development. There is lack of formal recognition along with inadequate digital infrastructure throughout the country.

Companies covered:

