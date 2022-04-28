Alexa
Amdersson scores early in 3rd, Kings beat Kraken 5-3

By MARK MOSCHETTI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/28 12:56
Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) is congratulated by teammates after his goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL ...
Los Angeles Kings center Gabriel Vilardi (13) and Seattle Kraken right wing Daniel Sprong (91) eye the puck as Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer, lef...
Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte (46) skates against Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game W...
Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer watches as Los Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield (55) looks to pass the puck during the second period of...
Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer can't stop a goal by Los Angeles Kings' Gabriel Vilardi during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wedn...
Seattle Kraken's Jordan Eberle (7) and Matty Beniers, left, react after Eberle scored a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of...
Seattle Kraken defenseman Cale Fleury (8) moves the puck away from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jacob Moverare (57) during the first period of an NHL ...
Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari, center, moves between Seattle Kraken's Will Borgen, left, and Alex Wennberg during the first period of an NHL ...
Los Angeles Kings right wing Arthur Kaliyev, left, moves the puck away from the goal as Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) pursues during the ...
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick makes a stop as Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey ...

SEATTLE (AP) — Lias Andersson's his first goal of the season for Los Angeles snapped a tie early in the third period and the Kings beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3 Wednesday night.

Gabriel Vilardi, Phillip Danault, Trevor Moore and Andreas Athanasioiu also scored for playoff-bound Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick made 36 saves to get his fifth straight win.

Jared McCann, Ryan Donarto, and Jordan Eberle scored for the Kraken, who lost their third in a row. Philipp Grubauer finished with 21 saves.

On the go-ahead goal, Brendan Lemieux picked up a loose puck behind the Seattle net, and sent it out in front to Andersson, who was rushing toward the net and sent it past Grubauer to give the Kings a 4-3 lead at 2:39 of the third.

Seattle had a power play for 4 minutes, 43 seconds late in the third period, including 1:18 of a 5-on-3 advantage. But the closest it could come to the equalizer was a shot by Daniel Sprong that hit the left post.

Athanasiou had an empty-netter with 1:06 left to seal the win.

McCann gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead with 1:01 left in the opening period with his team-leading 27th goal of the season. Seattle made it 2-0 just 2:24 into the second on Donato’s 16th.

Los Angeles tied it with two goals just 3 1/2 minutes apart. Vilardi made it 2-1 at the 10:11 mark, ripping a shot past Grubauer from the upper part of the left circle, his fourth. Then at 13:41, Danault tallied his 27th.

The Kraken needed just 48 seconds to go back in front when Eberle stickhandled his way to directly in front of Quick and slapped it past him for his 21st.

Moore’s tip-in of a hard shot by Matt Roy got the Kings back into a 3-3 tie at 17:15. That was Moore’s 17th.

NOTES: With a playoff spot and their first-round pairing against Edmonton already clinched, the Kings rested a handful of their regulars on Wednesday. Among them were team points leader Anze Kopitar (66 on 19 goals an 47 assists), and leading goal scorer Adrian Kempe (34). ... Wednesday was the third time in the last four games that the Kraken built a 2-0 lead, only to wind up losing. The first two were 6-3 at Minnesota last Friday and 3-2 at Dallas last Saturday.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Vancouver on Thursday night.

Kraken: Host San Jose on Friday night.

Updated : 2022-04-28 14:36 GMT+08:00

