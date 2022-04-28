Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 11,353 local COVID cases on Thursday (April 28), the first time the country has reported more than 10,000 infections in one day.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 164 imported cases. Chen announced two deaths that day, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 860.

Local cases

The local cases reported include 5,394 males, 5,957 females, and two cases under investigation ranging in age from under five to their 90s, with their dates of onset ranging from March 26 to April 27. Among Thursday's cases, 5,953 were asymptomatic.