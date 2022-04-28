Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections

4,552 COVID cases reported in New Taipei, 2,424 in Taipei, and 1,481 in Taoyuan

  665
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/28 14:14
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 11,353 local COVID cases on Thursday (April 28), the first time the country has reported more than 10,000 infections in one day.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 164 imported cases. Chen announced two deaths that day, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 860.

Local cases

The local cases reported include 5,394 males, 5,957 females, and two cases under investigation ranging in age from under five to their 90s, with their dates of onset ranging from March 26 to April 27. Among Thursday's cases, 5,953 were asymptomatic.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
Omicron cases
Omicron infections
Taiwan Covid case count

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
2022/04/27 15:30
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
2022/04/26 14:13
Taiwan reports 5,108 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5,108 local COVID cases
2022/04/25 18:45
Taipei rolling out system for expedited COVID case reporting
Taipei rolling out system for expedited COVID case reporting
2022/04/25 16:18
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
2022/04/22 14:14

Updated : 2022-04-28 14:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
NTU professor calls for shortened quarantine for travelers arriving in Taiwan
NTU professor calls for shortened quarantine for travelers arriving in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion