Taiwan’s digital minister to sign Declaration for the Future of the Internet

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) will represent Taiwan at the launch of the Declaration for the Future of the Internet by United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday (April 28).

The virtual ceremony at the White House scheduled for Thursday local time will feature 50 representatives from around the world. “The Declaration is a political commitment among partners to advance an affirmative vision for the Internet and digital technologies,” according to an official statement.

Tang has established an international reputation due to his Internet-related innovations for the country’s government, and also for the design of systems to track down and respond to the spread of COVID-19.

Taiwan’s success in digital advances and Internet freedom earned it the invite to the declaration, MOFA said. As the minister in charge of digital policies, Tang will represent Taiwan at the virtual signing of the document.