Winners and losers of Forbes 2022 Taiwan rich list

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Forbes 2022 Taiwan’s 50 Richest list reveals 23 of the country’s most wealthy individuals added to their net worth over the last year, while 24 suffered losses.

Taken together, the group’s fortunes grew by US$9 billion (NT$265.23 billion), up from US$149 billion last year to US$158 billion this year. This bump coincided with a robust economic performance from Taiwan, whose economy grew by 6.3% in 2021, per Forbes.

Footwear tycoon Zhang Congyuan (張聰淵), owner of Huali Industrial Group, clinched the top spot with a fortune of US$12.1 billion. Yet Zhang saw his personal value slide 12% from last year’s US$13.8 billion.

Two banker brothers surnamed Tsai took out second and third place, with all four gaining from last year.

Tsai Hong-tu (蔡宏圖) and Cheng-ta (蔡政達) of Cathay Financial Holding ranked second, reaching US$10.5 billion, up 14% from US$9.2 billion, while Richard Tsai (蔡明興) and Daniel Tsai (蔡明興) of Fubon Financial Holding, came third with US$9.6 billion, an increase of 22%.

Ranked sixth, Foxconn founder and former Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘) has also seen a slight reduction of around half a percentage point and is now valued at US$6.5 billion. Among those who dropped out of the top 50 was restauranteur Ho Kuang-chi (賀光啟), whose China-focused hotpot chain Xiabuxiabu posted annual losses last year.