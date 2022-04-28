Alexa
Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

By STEPHEN HAWKINS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/28 11:37
Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) skates with the puck against Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) during the first perio...
Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) reaches for the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes defenseman Cam Dineen (54) during the first period of an NHL...
Arizona Coyotes center Nathan Smith (13) tries to score against Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) and defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) during t...
Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) and Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) vie for control of the puck during the first period of an NHL hock...
Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) is congratulated by Joe Pavelski (16) after Seguin scored against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Harri Sateri (30) d...
Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) defends against a shot by Arizona Coyotes center Nathan Smith during the second period of an NHL hockey g...
Arizona Coyotes right wing Jan Jenik (73) and Dallas Stars center Jacob Peterson (40) skate for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL...
The puck gets past Arizona Coyotes goaltender Harri Sateri for a goal by Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen during the second period of an NHL hockey game i...
Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness, top, yells from the bench behind Radek Faksa (12), Luke Glendening (11) and Michael Raffl (18) during the second peri...

DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night.

After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots.

The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they blew a 3-0 lead in the third period and lost when Travis Boyd scored his 16th goal 1:43 into the extra period past Scott Wedgewood, who 33 saves.

Dallas has 96 points, one more than the idle Predators, who have games remaining at Colorado and Arizona. The Stars, who close the regular season at home Friday night against Anaheim, will have to finish ahead of the Predators to take the top wild-card spot since Nashville holds the tiebreaker with more regulation wins if the team tie in the standings.

Anton Stralman scored his eighth goal for Arizona with 16:37 left in regulation, about four minutes before Shayne Gostisbehere’s unassisted goal. Barrett Hayton tied it at 3 with 8:02 left on a 5-on-3 power play.

Hakanpaa, with one goal his previous 39 games, scored on a sniper shot from just inside the blue line 4:42 into the game, and only seconds after a faceoff, that went off a Coyotes player on the way to the net. Pavelski had secondary assists on goals by Tyler Seguin and Miro Heiskanen, whose score came with a two-man advantage.

Pavelski has a team-high 81 points (27 goals, 54 assists) to surpass his previous career high of 79 with San Jose in 2013-14. He had already bested the 46 assists he had 11 years ago, and last week became the 22nd American-born player to reach 500 career assists.

The Stars missed the playoffs in the shortened 56-game season last year. They went to the Stanley Cup Final in the 2019-20 season that stretched into late September after a COVID-19 pause and finished in an NHL bubble in Canada.

A night after a regulation win would have clinched a playoff spot, Dallas started fast against last-place Arizona. The only win for the Coyotes in their 11 previous games had been 5-3 at playoff-bound Minnesota on Tuesday night, and they scored three times in the third period to get even with the Stars.

Dallas led 2-0 late in the first when 40-goal scorer Jason Robertson's shot ricocheted off the left post and slid across the crease behind Harri Sateri before Seguin knocked it in for his 24th goal.

Sateri stopped 26 shots, and Dallas had several others bang off the posts.

Heiskanen's one-timer from the top of the circle early in the second period, only 14 seconds into a 5-on-3 opportunity, made it 3-0.

NOTES

The Stars are in the playoffs for the 17th time in the 28 seasons they have played since moving to Dallas from Minnesota. It's the third time in four seasons after making the playoffs only twice in the 10 years before that. ... Sateri started only his fourth game for Arizona since getting claimed off waivers from Toronto. He had allowed five, seven and five goals his first three.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host Nashville on Friday night in their final home game at Gila River Arena in Glendale, where they have played home games since 2003. The Coyotes will play at Arizona State's new multi-purpose arena for at least the next three seasons.

Stars: In their first two meetings against Anaheim, the Stars got a pair of 3-2 victories, one in overtime, over a three-night stretch on the road last month.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-28 13:04 GMT+08:00

