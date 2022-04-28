Alexa
Johnson scores in SO, Blackhawks beat Golden Knights 4-3

By TIM CRONIN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/28 11:31
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, left, celebrates with right wing Mark Stone after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hoc...

Chicago Blackhawks center Henrik Borgstrom, right, controls the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb during the second period of a...

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane, left, controls the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and right wing Evgeni...

Chicago Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King, top, talks with right wing Taylor Raddysh during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the ...

Vegas Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period ...

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen, center, saves a shot against Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, left, and center Jack Eichel ...

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 on Wednesday night, eliminating the Golden Knights from the playoff race.

Johnson scored on a wrist shot seconds before Dallas, which needed a point to eliminate Vegas regardless, went into overtime at home against Arizona. Johnson's goal was the only one in 14 attempts in the tiebreaker.

Taylor Raddysh had two goals and Caleb Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who won their second straight. Kevin Lankinen stopped 37 shots.

Michael Amadio, Alec Martinez and Max Pacioretty scored for Vegas, and Chandler Stephenson had three assists. Logan Thompson also had 37 saves.

The Golden Knights came back from three one-goal deficits in the first two periods.

Pacioretty’s mid-air deflection of a Brayden McNabb's snap shot tied the game at 3-all with 2:48 left in the second. That erased the Chicago lead created by defenseman Jones on a 30-foot shot 5:03 into the third.

Raddysh scored the Blackhawks’ first two goals, giving him 11 for the season. He opened the scoring by banking the puck off Thompson’s backside 16:01 into the first period. Vegas tied it 1:38 later on Amadio’s deep-angle wrist shot from the left side.

Raddysh put the Blackhawks up 2-1 with a second left in the first period, a lead that lasted until 3:57 of the second, when Martinez snapped a puck past Lankinen's outstretched glove hand.

Thompson made a big save on Alex DeBrincat with 1:42 left in regulation time, stopping the forward from 20 feet to help force overtime.

Thompson batted away Patrick Kane’s close-in chance 42 seconds into overtime, after which Lankinen stopped Jack Eichel’s drive from about 20 feet to keep the game tied.

NOTES: Thompson was in goal for Vegas for the fourth straight game with Robin Lehner sidelined after shoulder surgery. ... Chicago D Calvin de Haan and D Erik Gustafsson were healthy scratches. ... The Blackhawks’ 14 home wins are the fewest in a full 41-game home season since 2003-04, when they went 13-17-6-5 at United Center. ... With one game remaining, no Blackhawks defensemen has scored a power-play goal this season. Only three power-play goals came from the Chicago blueliners last season.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At St. Louis on Friday night to close the season.

Blackhawks: At Buffalo on Friday night in the season-finale.

Updated : 2022-04-28 13:04 GMT+08:00

