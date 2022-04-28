Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Woman survives 70-meter fall down mountain slope in southern Taiwan

Teen motorcyclist sent flying over guardrail in mountainous area of Pingtung County

  130
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/28 12:44
Firefighters rappel down to rescue Tseng. (Pingtung County Police Bureau photo)

Firefighters rappel down to rescue Tseng. (Pingtung County Police Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A teenage motorcyclist survived a 70-meter fall down a mountain slope in southern Taiwan's Pingtung County on Wednesday (April 27).

At 12:18 p.m. that day, Pingtung County police received a report of a traffic accident at the 29.7-kilometer mark on Provincial Highway 24 in Sandimen Township and immediately dispatched officers to investigate, reported Liberty Times. When police arrived at the scene, they found that a 19-year-old woman surnamed Tseng (曾) had fallen 70 meters down a rocky slope and alerted firefighters.

When firefighters arrived, they quickly used to ropes to rappel down to Tseng's position, place her on a litter, and carefully lifted her to safety. It took firefighters about half an hour to rescue Tseng and place her in an ambulance to transport her to a nearby hospital.

According to a police investigation, Tseng was riding a large engine motorcycle from Wutai Township to Sandimen Township when she lost control of the bike when entering a corner. Her motorcycle then careened into a guardrail, sending her hurtling down the steep ravine below.

A friend who was riding another motorcycle ahead of Tseng soon realized she was in danger and reported the accident to police. Officers stated that Tseng had suffered multiple abrasions and an injury to her pelvis, but she was conscious when rescuers arrived.

After administering a breathalyzer test on Tseng, she was not found to have alcohol in her bloodstream. Police urged the public to slow down when driving in mountainous areas with sharp turns and abide by traffic safety rules to not only ensure their own safety but the safety of others.

Woman survives 70-meter fall down mountain slope in southern Taiwan
Firefighters rappel down slope. (Pingtung County Police Bureau photo)

Woman survives 70-meter fall down mountain slope in southern Taiwan
Firefighter rappels down with litter. (Pingtung County Police Bureau photo)

Woman survives 70-meter fall down mountain slope in southern Taiwan
Firefighters place Tseng on litter. (Pingtung County Police Bureau photo)

Woman survives 70-meter fall down mountain slope in southern Taiwan
Firefighters raise Tseng up on litter. (Pingtung County Police Bureau photo)

Woman survives 70-meter fall down mountain slope in southern Taiwan
Tseng's motorcycle still situated on road. (Pingtung County Police Bureau photo)
motorcycle crash
motorcycle accident
traffic accident
road accident
rescue

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan cancels plan to retrofit Blackhawk helicopters with nighttime operation capabilities
Taiwan cancels plan to retrofit Blackhawk helicopters with nighttime operation capabilities
2022/04/11 15:47
2 killed in South Korean helicopter crash during Taiwan rescue mission
2 killed in South Korean helicopter crash during Taiwan rescue mission
2022/04/08 11:44
Passerby saves drunk Tesla driver just before car engulfed by flames in New Taipei
Passerby saves drunk Tesla driver just before car engulfed by flames in New Taipei
2022/03/28 13:00
7 rescued, 1 missing after cargo ship sinks off Taiwan's coast
7 rescued, 1 missing after cargo ship sinks off Taiwan's coast
2022/03/23 16:38
Police pinpoint source of metal object that killed south Taiwan teacher
Police pinpoint source of metal object that killed south Taiwan teacher
2022/03/21 16:42

Updated : 2022-04-28 13:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
NTU professor calls for shortened quarantine for travelers arriving in Taiwan
NTU professor calls for shortened quarantine for travelers arriving in Taiwan
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths