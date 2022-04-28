Alexa
Taiwan may see 26,864 single-day COVID cases next week: Health ministry

As many as 37,852 cases may be reported on May 5, says MOHW

  131
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/04/28 12:32
(Centers for Disease Control image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) predicted that by May 5, Taiwan may see 19,258-37,852 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) said that according to projections based on a mathematical model, the COVID case count will fall between 10,022 and 18,483 on Saturday (April 30), with 13,519 being the most likely number. By May 5, the MOHW expects the number to reach 26,864.

Chou noted that the closer the date, the more accurate the estimations are.

He added that as the spread of the virus is still going strong overseas, in order to monitor its development and detect variants, incoming travelers will still be subject to the 10+7 quarantine program for the time being. “However, we will continue to review (the policy),” said Chou.

Meanwhile, the reporting process for local cases has been streamlined, putting more reliance on patients’ self-reporting. The range for contact tracing has also been narrowed down to focus on the two days before the date a patient begins experiencing symptoms or, for asymptomatic cases, the date of a positive test result.

The MOHW expects to launch a self-reporting system by Sunday, according to Chou.
Updated : 2022-04-28 13:03 GMT+08:00

