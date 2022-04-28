Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Eric Comrie has first NHL shutout, Jets beat Flyers 4-0

By Associated Press
2022/04/28 10:38
Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) celebrates his goal as Philadelphia Flyers' Egor Zamula (54) skates past during the second period of an NHL hockey g...
Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) slides the puck between the legs of Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) for a goal during the second...
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom makes a save Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) as Keith Yandle (3) defends during the second period of ...
Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44), Nikolaj Ehlers (27), Kyle Connor (81), Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and Blake Wheeler (26) celebrate Ehlers' goal agains...
Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny (11) shoots as Winnipeg Jets' Dylan DeMelo (2) defends and Jansen Harkins (12) watches during the first period of ...
Winnipeg Jets' Brenden Dillon (5) attempts to put the puck past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) as Morgan Frost (48) defends durin...
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) makes a save againstWinnipeg Jets' Brenden Dillon (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey gam...

Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) celebrates his goal as Philadelphia Flyers' Egor Zamula (54) skates past during the second period of an NHL hockey g...

Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) slides the puck between the legs of Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) for a goal during the second...

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom makes a save Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) as Keith Yandle (3) defends during the second period of ...

Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44), Nikolaj Ehlers (27), Kyle Connor (81), Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and Blake Wheeler (26) celebrate Ehlers' goal agains...

Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny (11) shoots as Winnipeg Jets' Dylan DeMelo (2) defends and Jansen Harkins (12) watches during the first period of ...

Winnipeg Jets' Brenden Dillon (5) attempts to put the puck past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) as Morgan Frost (48) defends durin...

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) makes a save againstWinnipeg Jets' Brenden Dillon (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey gam...

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Eric Comrie made 35 saves for his first NHL shutout in the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old Comrie played his 27th NHL game, making his 15th start this season for Winnipeg.

Kyle Connor had an empty-net goal and two assists to push his season points total to 92, the most since the franchise moved from Atlanta to to Winnipeg in 2011. Captain Blake Wheeler had 91 points in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Wheeler each had a goal and an assist, and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his career-high 28th goal.

Playing his fifth NHL game and second straight, Philadelphia's Felix Sandstrom stopped 23 shots. The Flyers have been shut out six times this season,

The Jets were 2 for 5 on the power play, scoring one in the first period and another in the second. The Flyers were 0 for 4.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Ottawa on Friday night in their season finale.

Jets: Host Calgary on Friday night.

Updated : 2022-04-28 12:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
NTU professor calls for shortened quarantine for travelers arriving in Taiwan
NTU professor calls for shortened quarantine for travelers arriving in Taiwan
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths