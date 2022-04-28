Eric Comrie has first NHL shutout, Jets beat Flyers 4-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Eric Comrie made 35 saves for his first NHL shutout in the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old Comrie played his 27th NHL game, making his 15th start this season for Winnipeg.

Kyle Connor had an empty-net goal and two assists to push his season points total to 92, the most since the franchise moved from Atlanta to to Winnipeg in 2011. Captain Blake Wheeler had 91 points in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Wheeler each had a goal and an assist, and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his career-high 28th goal.

Playing his fifth NHL game and second straight, Philadelphia's Felix Sandstrom stopped 23 shots. The Flyers have been shut out six times this season,

The Jets were 2 for 5 on the power play, scoring one in the first period and another in the second. The Flyers were 0 for 4.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Ottawa on Friday night in their season finale.

Jets: Host Calgary on Friday night.