Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

USTR recognizes Taiwan’s trade secret efforts

Taiwan also listed as having high levels of illicit streaming services

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/28 10:59
Head of the Office of the United States Trade Representative, Katherine Tai.

Head of the Office of the United States Trade Representative, Katherine Tai. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) released its annual Special 301 Report on Wednesday (April 27) and acknowledged Taiwan has been working toward strengthening its trade secret regime.

Despite acknowledging Taiwan’s efforts, the report also listed the country as a jurisdiction that has “notable levels of piracy through ISDs (illicit streaming devices) and illicit IPTV (Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) apps.”

Meanwhile, China was once again listed on the “Priority Watch List” along with six other countries, including Argentina, Chile, India, Indonesia, Russia, and Venezuela. According to the report, this means that “particular problems exist in that country with respect to IP protection, enforcement, or market access for U.S. persons relying on IP.”

The report also included a “Watch List” of twenty countries, a high proportion of them being in the Americas. This list included Algeria, Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Guatemala, Mexico, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

China’s IP misdemeanors got more attention than any other country in the report by far, according to an IPWatchdog report. The USTR devoted over ten pages detailing how China’s legal amendments have fallen short in addressing core issues that continue to plague IP owners, such as “weak enforcement channels and a lack of transparency and judicial independence.”
piracy
IP theft
China
USTR
report

RELATED ARTICLES

China sneers at standards of Taiwan's Hankuang exercise
China sneers at standards of Taiwan's Hankuang exercise
2022/04/27 18:33
Taiwan's foreign ministry hits back at China's claim post-war treaty illegitimate
Taiwan's foreign ministry hits back at China's claim post-war treaty illegitimate
2022/04/27 13:00
China more reliant on Taiwan's chips after US sanctions: South Korean study
China more reliant on Taiwan's chips after US sanctions: South Korean study
2022/04/27 12:12
Taiwan's 38th annual wargames based on possible Chinese offensive strategies, lessons from Ukraine
Taiwan's 38th annual wargames based on possible Chinese offensive strategies, lessons from Ukraine
2022/04/26 18:22
Japan joins US, Australia in trying to reverse Solomon Islands' China deal
Japan joins US, Australia in trying to reverse Solomon Islands' China deal
2022/04/26 10:45

Updated : 2022-04-28 11:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
NTU professor calls for shortened quarantine for travelers arriving in Taiwan
NTU professor calls for shortened quarantine for travelers arriving in Taiwan
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths