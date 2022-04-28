USTR recognizes Taiwan’s trade secret efforts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) released its annual Special 301 Report on Wednesday (April 27) and acknowledged Taiwan has been working toward strengthening its trade secret regime.

Despite acknowledging Taiwan’s efforts, the report also listed the country as a jurisdiction that has “notable levels of piracy through ISDs (illicit streaming devices) and illicit IPTV (Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) apps.”

Meanwhile, China was once again listed on the “Priority Watch List” along with six other countries, including Argentina, Chile, India, Indonesia, Russia, and Venezuela. According to the report, this means that “particular problems exist in that country with respect to IP protection, enforcement, or market access for U.S. persons relying on IP.”

The report also included a “Watch List” of twenty countries, a high proportion of them being in the Americas. This list included Algeria, Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Guatemala, Mexico, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

China’s IP misdemeanors got more attention than any other country in the report by far, according to an IPWatchdog report. The USTR devoted over ten pages detailing how China’s legal amendments have fallen short in addressing core issues that continue to plague IP owners, such as “weak enforcement channels and a lack of transparency and judicial independence.”