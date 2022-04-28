Flower Actually Launches French Floral Design Classes

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 April 2022 - Flower Actually is a local online flower delivery shop in Hong Kong, which mainly provides online flower ordering and point-to-point flower delivery services for local customers in Hong Kong. During the epidemic, customers do not need to go to the flower shop in person, as long as they can order flowers online, and through the fast flower delivery service, fresh bouquets will be delivered to the designated location of the customer.



Launched AAFF-accredited French Floral Design Class



Flower Actually launched the AAFF French floral design course. The course was designed by the Academie d'Art Floral Francais, the Paris-style floral design association. Flower Actually is a school recognized by its Japanese headquarters. After completing the course, it can provide formal flower arrangement courses certificate. The course content includes fashion glass flower arrangement, experimental tube flower arrangement, boat-shaped high-heeled shoe flower arrangement, etc. The course concept hopes to bring out the concept of "being yourself" and bring out its concept with floral design.



French floral design course Academie d'Art Floral Francais Orthodox qualification flower arrangement course of the Parisian Floral Designers Association. The course was founded by the Japanese flower master Murakami Hisagi, with the goal of approaching the essence of Parisian style. Instructors share world-class floral techniques in an easy-to-understand manner, ensuring that each student can develop and build floral skills.



Express Flower Delivery Service In Hong Kong



Flower Actually has become a famous online flower shop in Hong Kong with exquisite and elegant floral products. Committed to preserving fresh and high-quality ornamental flower artwork for customers, the Flower Actually team and florists search for world-class seasonal flowers and create unexpected surprises. Each stem and leaf and each flower core are carefully selected and processed, skillfully creating and showing the natural appearance of the flower material. At the same time, with the fast flower delivery service in Hong Kong, the most beautiful and dazzling flowers are presented.



As a professional and reliable online florist, Flower Actually not only preserves the freshness of flower products, but also ensures that flowers are delivered to customers and recipients on time, safely and accurately. According to the specified date or delivery time, Flower Actually's free flower delivery service can be delivered to all areas in Hong Kong, providing a satisfying flower buying and flower delivery experience.



Easy online ordering process



Flower Actually, the floral designer who creates topical flower surprises, carefully and skillfully creates moving and often floral art. A variety of high-end and elegant flower designs, including flower baskets, flower boxes or gift baskets to celebrate special festivals, or flowers and bouquets to convey care and love, or floral design and arrangement for large-scale events, Flower Actually impresses customers with beautiful floral arrangements.



Flower Actually's most popular collection of wedding bouquets and flower arrangements are now available on the Flower Actually website, customers can easily order flowers through the online store, and support a variety of simple and fast payment methods, including Shop Pay and Google Pay, PayPal, credit card Wait.





About Flower Actually

Flower Actually are a Hong Kong's number one online florist, which is recognized by Best Florist review and Trusted gift review, providing Hong Kong free flower delivery for products like bouquets, grand opening flower stands, wedding bouquets, venue decorations for occasions such as Birthday, Valentine's day, Mother's day, Wedding and Christmas...etc. We are also the number one florist for those who want to send flowers to Hong Kong.



For more information about Flower Actually, please visit: https://www.floweractually.com to learn more.



